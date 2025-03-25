Fish die of suffocation after S’pore condo drains pond for cleaning, ACRES decries unnecessary suffering

Fish seen struggling to breathe without water after condo pond is drained

A condominium in Singapore reportedly left its fish to die of suffocation when it drained its pond for cleaning.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (25 March), the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) decried the unnecessary suffering the fish endured.

Several fish seen twitching inside drained condo pond

In a clip ostensibly sent in by a member of the public, workers are seen clearing a drained pond.

As they work, several fish lie twitching on the dried-out bottom, apparently struggling to breathe without water.

Among the fish were tilapias, sucker fish and even stingrays, one of which was frantically circling around in the soil.

At another end of the pond, a worker was seen casually tossing dead and dying fish out onto the path.

Fish allegedly left to die & discarded alive after 25 years in condo pond

ACRES said the pond was drained while the live fish were still in it, describing this as “fish cruelty”.

It resulted in the “slow suffocation and unnecessary suffering” of the fish, which were “left to struggle and discarded alive”.

The animal protection charity noted that the condo management had rehomed the red-eared sliders that were in the pond, but omitted to make the same effort for the fish.

It also claimed that the fish were discarded alive under instructions of the management, adding:

This pond existed for 25 years, but its draining led to a tragic fate for the animals who called it home.

Fish are capable of experiencing stress & feeling pain: Expert

ACRES said the tragic incident highlighted that ornamental fish are suffering “due to a lack of understanding that fish are sentient beings”.

It quoted Dr Naomi Clark-Shen, a fish conservation and welfare expert, as saying that fish are capable of experiencing stress and feeling pain.

Thus, fish owners, breeders and sellers are duty-bound to ensure their care and welfare, while the Government, businesses and general public must “ensure that such unnecessary suffering does not happen again”.

Case filed with NParks

ACRES has filed a case with the National Parks Board (NParks) for further action, it said.

It asked the public to urge the authorities to take action, saying:

You can make a difference for the animals.

Those who want to engage NParks over this matter may fill up its Animal and Bird Feedback form online.

Also read: Family of otters break into Clementi Condo, kills fish in pond

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ACRES: Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Singapore) on Facebook.