4 fishermen in Sri Lanka die after drinking “alcohol” found floating in the sea

Four fishermen have died after drinking from bottles they found floating in the sea, about 320 nautical miles from Tangalle in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, two other men aboard the fishing vessel “Devon” are in critical condition.

The sailors had reportedly shared the bottles with other fishermen in the area, believing them to contain alcohol.

Protests have been made for the surviving fishermen to be brought ashore as soon as possible.

Fishermen thought bottles contained alcohol

According to a BBC report on 31 June, the Devon set off from Tangalle on 4 June for a fishing trip.

The fishermen drank from the bottles they found floating in the sea, thinking they contained alcohol.

As a result, four fishermen died at sea while two others are critically ill.

The Sri Lankan navy is providing medical attention to the men aboard the Devon while efforts are underway to tow the vessel back to shore, said Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Director General Susantha Kahawatta.

Shared the “alcohol” with other fishermen

Mr Kahawatta told local media that the fishermen aboard the Devon shared some of the bottles with other fishermen operating in the area.

Consequently, efforts are being made to notify these crews about the incident.

The incident has sparked protests among Tangalle residents, who are calling for the sailors to be brought back to land as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, authorities are currently investigating the contents of the bottles.

