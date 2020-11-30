Boy Caught On Video Fishing At Marina Bay Sands, Crowd Gathers To Watch

Fishing is a recreational activity many Singaporeans enjoy.

But Singapore has strict rules about specific locations where anglers can cast their hooks. So when a boy was spotted fishing at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) boardwalk, it raised a few eyebrows.

The incident was caught on video and shared by a netizen on TikTok on Saturday (28 Nov).

Source

The Public Utilities Board (PUB) has previously stated that it’s illegal to fish at MBS boardwalk and violators could face fines.

Boy caught fishing at Marina Bay Sands boardwalk

On Saturday (28 Nov), a TikTok user shared a video of a boy fishing at the MBS boardwalk.

The video shows the boy in a black t-shirt armed with a fishing rod outside MBS, just next to the Apple store.

Source

He appeared to be in the midst of a fierce ‘battle’ against a fish as he tugged on his fishing rod repeatedly.

Source

A few passersby can be seen watching on curiously as the boy continued doing so.

Source

The netizen behind the camera can also be heard questioning whether fishing is actually legal at MBS.

Passersby curiously watched boy fishing

Understandably, the sight of someone fishing at MBS soon drew a crowd. After all, the boy looked a little like a fish out of water, among the people casually strolling by.

In the netizen’s next update, a man in uniform, who appears to be a security personnel, stood close to the boy.

He seemed to be speaking to someone via a communication device, though he didn’t proceed to approach the boy.

Source

It is unclear if any instructions were given to the boy but he can be seen reeling in his fishing line at the time.

Source

The crowd that had gathered around him continued to watch on as he did so.

Violating fishing regulations may result in hefty fines

This is not the first time an angler has been caught fishing at MBS. Back in May, 2 youths were also seen fishing in the area.

Singapore’s national water agency, PUB has strict regulations on fishing. Anglers are only allowed to fish at designated locations in Singapore.

Marina Bay Sands waters are part of Marina Reservoir, and PUB has previously emphasised that it is illegal to fish there.

According to STOMP, there are prominent signs along the boardwalk to inform the public of this.

Source

CCTVs are also installed along the boardwalk for surveillance.

Those caught violating these fishing regulations may be fined up to $3,000.

MS News has reached out to PUB for a statement on the incident.

Strict regulations on fishing to ensure everyone’s safety

PUB has strict laws on fishing to keep our reservoirs and waterways safe and pleasant for all, including wildlife like otters.

Through this incident, we hope the boy will learn the importance of responsible fishing.

To report illegal fishing activities, the public can call PUB’s hotline at 1800 2255 782.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.