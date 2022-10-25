Fishmonger Shares Ways To Cook Various Fish At S.E.A. Aquarium During Family Day Out

Fishmonger Visiting S.E.A. Aquarium Shares Ways To Cook The Fish There

Being one of the world’s largest aquariums, it’s little wonder why people flock to S.E.A. Aquarium to see its myriad of aquatic creatures.

According to Resorts World Sentosa, it houses over 100,000 marine animals across more than 40 diverse habitats.

However, to one man, most of them are simply the catch of the day.

When Pan, a fishmonger, visited S.E.A Aquarium with his family, he put his job experience to good use by sharing how to cook various types of fish there.

As a bonus, he even listed each species’ market price per kilogram.

Fishmonger says all the fish in S.E.A. Aquarium look fresh

The tongue-in-cheek post was shared by Pan to Market Fresh’s Facebook page.

For context, Market Fresh is an online wet market co-founded by Pan in 2017, according to the company website.

Captioned ‘What happens when a fishmonger visits the S.E.A. Aquarium’, the post features over a dozen aquatic species with ways to cook them and market prices.

In revealing his son’s wish to be a marine biologist, Pan cheekily adds that the preservation of aquatic creatures is not high on a fishmonger’s agenda.

While most S.E.A Aquarium visitors compliment the stunning displays, Pan remarked that the fish there looked “so fresh”.

Fishmonger recommends stingrays for BBQs

One of the species Pan assesses is the famous stingray, which he estimates to be S$16 per kilogram (kg).

He also suggests that it’s a “great” choice for barbecuing.

As simple as his caption is, Pan appears to have at least one customer already as a commenter asked him for 1kg of the fish.

Fishmonger questions who would eat moray eels

Pan then deftly directs the customer back to Market Fresh’s website.

Pan also came across moray eels, which he claimed he has seen in wet markets before.

However, he was unsure as to who would actually consume these peculiar-looking creatures.

This prompted a few commenters to chime in with how the moray eels can be served.

One of them said they had seen moray eels being sold for S$22/kg in a wholesale market and that it was usually used to make unagi dishes.

Garden eels can be fried and used for soup according to fishmonger

Another said he thought the moray eel was used to detox, while a third netizen said they can be made into fish balls.

Moray eels were not the only eels on Pan’s list.

He also gave his two cents on a colony of tiny garden eels.

The fish, which look like plants sprouting out of soil, are commonly fried and cooked in soup in China, according to Pan.

Jellyfish said to be good for rojak

Jellyfish usually enchant those who lay eyes on them due to their ethereal appearance.

To Pan, however, he sees them as the perfect fish for rojak.

This assessment led to some confusion from netizens, who asked whether rojak is truly eaten with jellyfish.

Fishmonger says fresh sea cucumbers look like ‘poop’

The most valuable of all the fish that Pan saw was the sea cucumber.

He revealed that dried ones could fetch hundreds of dollars.

As a tip to determine whether a sea cucumber is fresh, Pan shared that they should look like poop. An unflattering comparison, but perhaps a valuable one.

Fishmonger deems divers worthless as they cannot be eaten

Fish weren’t the only ones on the receiving end of Pan’s critique.

Commenting on a diver, he deemed them worthless as they were not edible.

Netizens played along, with some even inserting dark jokes about Jeffrey Dahmer, a serial killer known for cannibalism.

Fishmonger calls trip to S.E.A. Aquarium ‘priceless’

After all the rib-tickling takes on different fish species, Pan ended his post on a sweet note by sharing a photo of his sons.

In the caption, he wrote, “Spending the day with my family. Priceless”, placing time with family as the most valuable of all.

From giving us a good laugh to warming our hearts, Pan’s post has certainly taken us on a rollercoaster of emotions.

All jokes aside, spending quality time with loved ones is the most precious thing we can have, and it certainly doesn’t hurt to have some lighthearted fun – and promote his business – while we’re at it.

