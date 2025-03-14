Man in India allegedly slits 5-year-old girl’s throat with axe & offers her blood to temple

Man abducts 5-year-old girl & kills her with axe

In the Indian state of Gujarat, a man allegedly killed a five-year-old girl by slitting her throat with an axe and offering her blood to a temple.

The accused, 42-year-old Lala Tadvi, had abducted the child from her house in front of her mother on Monday (10 March) morning, The Times of India reported.

Her mother, Jyoti, immediately followed him, screaming for help. Two neighbours, alerted by her cries, rushed to intervene.

However, Tadvi, who was a farm labourer, dragged the girl into his house and threatened to kill her if anyone tried to stop him.

But before anyone could react, Tadvi struck the girl with an axe, slitting her throat and killing her on the spot.

He offered blood to temple’s steps in front of victim’s mother

According to Indian news outlet NDTV, Tadvi then collected blood from the girl’s neck and poured some of it on the steps of a small temple located in his house.

Jyoti and several villagers witnessed the horrific scene but were unable to act as Tadvi continued wielding the axe.

Tadvi was later arrested by the police.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gaurav Agrawal said the motive behind Tadvi’s act remained unclear.

However, there are suspicions that it could be a case of human sacrifice.

Jyoti believed that the suspect offered the blood to appease a goddess.

Even though Tadvi is not an occult practitioner, he appears to be mentally unstable.

The police are conducting an investigation to determine the potential motives as well as any previous disputes between the accused and the victim’s family.

Featured image adapted from Times of India and NDTV.