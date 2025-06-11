US flight diverts mid-air so sick dog on board can get urgent medical care

Delta flight diverts mid-air so sick dog on board can get urgent medical care

In an unexpected yet heartwarming turn of events, a Delta Airlines flight in the United States made an emergency landing to ensure a sick dog on board could receive prompt medical attention.

The incident took place on 26 May, when Delta flight 694 was en route from Detroit to Los Angeles with nearly 200 passengers on board, according to CBS News.

Dog gets ill during flight, prompts emergency landing

The flight had taken off at 8.27pm from Detroit and was cruising towards Los Angeles when the cabin crew were alerted that a dog had fallen ill.

Fortunately, a veterinarian happened to be among the passengers and immediately stepped in to assist the distressed pup, reports USA Today.

Despite the vet’s efforts, the crew made the decision to divert the flight to the nearest major airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to ensure the dog received proper medical treatment.

The aircraft landed safely at 9.51pm, where a medical team was already on standby to attend to the animal.

Airline says its priority is the safety of its passengers, including canine passengers

The plane eventually landed at its intended destination in Los Angeles at around 1am on 27 May.

According to KTLA, a passenger said the captain made an announcement during their flight, saying that the dog would be alright.

In response to media inquiries, Delta Airlines said the crew’s decision to divert was in line with their company values.

“The safety of our customers and people comes before everything else at Delta,” the airline said. “That’s why Delta flight 694 diverted to MSP to ensure a cabin pet that became ill received proper care.”

Featured image adapted from Damedeeso on Canva. Image is for illustration purposes only.