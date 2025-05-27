Flight from Japan to US diverted after passenger attempts to open door mid-flight

Flight from Japan diverted after passenger attempts to open door mid-flight due to ‘medical crisis’

In yet another incident where a passenger attempted to open a plane door mid-flight, All Nippon Airways (ANA) Flight 114 had to make an emergency diversion 10 hours into its journey from Japan to the US.

According to CNN, the plane landed in Seattle on Saturday (24 May), and two passengers were subsequently removed from the flight.

Passenger experiences ‘medical crisis’ during flight

ANA Flight 114 was on its way from Tokyo to Houston when a passenger tried opening two of the plane’s doors mid-flight.

The crew and other passengers restrained the person as the plane was diverted to Seattle.

According to FlightAware, the plane landed in Seattle about 10 hours after departing Haneda Airport.

An evaluation on the ground determined that the passenger had experienced a “medical crisis” and he was conveyed to the local hospital. No other passengers or crew suffered injuries.

2nd passenger removed from flight

According to NBC News, a second passenger was also removed from the flight. The removal occurred while the plane was parked on the tarmac before departing for Houston.

Officials said the passenger was removed for “unruly behaviour” — he grew frustrated by the flight diversion and had reportedly punched the bathroom door.

Last month, a similar incident occurred onboard a Jetstar flight from Bali. A woman tried to open the plane doors after she grew upset over her seat.

The plane had to return to Bali as a result of the woman’s antics. The flight was subsequently cancelled, and other passengers were “provided” with a new flight.

Featured image adapted from SkyTrax. For illustration purposes only.