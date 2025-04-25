Delivery rider wades through knee-deep floodwaters in Bukit Timah to complete McDonald’s order

A delivery against the odds in flood-hit Bukit Timah

On Sunday evening (20 April), a food delivery rider was seen wading through knee-deep floodwaters along Tan Kim Cheng Road in Bukit Timah to deliver a McDonald’s order.

The scene was captured on video by cyclist Vincent and shared on Instagram, highlighting the rider’s determination despite the difficult conditions.

Vincent told MS News that the rider had parked his motorcycle on the kerb along Farrer Road, just before Lutheran Road.

He then continued the rest of the way on foot, navigating the flooded road to reach the customer’s residence.

“I spoke to the delivery rider as he was braving the flood to deliver the food,” Vincent recalled. “He actually walked quite a long way to the unit of the customer.”

Flash floods in Bukit Timah

The incident followed heavy rainfall earlier that afternoon, which caused flash floods across several parts of Bukit Timah, including Bukit Timah Road and Coronation Walk.

By 6.20pm, when Vincent filmed the video, the rain had stopped, but residual floodwaters lingered, making travel difficult for both residents and commuters.

The customer walked out of his house in knee-high waters to receive his order, likely to prevent the delivery rider from wading through the challenging waters any further.

Floating residential recycling bins and rubbish were spotted in the water, underscoring the severity of the flood.

Vincent, cycling through the high murky waters, took the experience in stride, calling it a “rare opportunity”.

“Even though I stay near this area, I am always overseas when flooding happens in Singapore,” he said. “It has always been refreshing for me to ride in the rain.”

