Bouquet Seen Outside Side Gate Of River Valley High School

UPDATE (20 Jul, 10.15am): A 16-year-old River Valley High School (RVHS) student has been charged with murder in a district court over the death of his 13-year-old schoolmate, reported TODAY Online.

The teenager appeared in court via video link on Tuesday (July 20) morning. According to a prosecutor, he had previously attempted suicide in Sec 2, and was sent to the Institute of Mental Health.

He will be remanded for psychiatric assessment and will return to court on Aug 10.

—

As Singapore reels over our 1st fatal school incident, tributes have poured in for the deceased 13-year-old student.

One of them was in the form of a bouquet of flowers left outside River Valley High School (RVHS).

Source

Words of comfort and condolence have also been posted by ministers and other public figures.

Flowers left anonymously

According to Channel NewsAsia reporter Sherlyn Seah, she found the huge bouquet outside the school’s side gate as she was walking around the school.

Source

It was left by an anonymous person, ostensibly to pay tribute to the unfortunate victim.

He was a Secondary 1 student who passed away after being found motionless on a toilet floor with multiple wounds.

Chan Chun Sing, RVHS alumni pay tribute via profile pic

Earlier, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing sent his thoughts to the families in a Facebook post.

Source

He urged students to reach out to someone if they need help.

Mr Chan also changed his profile photo to a greyscale version of RVHS’ logo.

Source

His tribute followed that of many RVHS alumni on Facebook, who also changed their profile photos.

Desmond Lee shocked and saddened

National Development Minister Desmond Lee said he was shocked and saddened by the incident.

He also grieved with the victim’s family, and thought of the unimaginable pain and loss they must now be feeling.

Source

Other ministers from the Ministry of Education (MOE), i.e. 2nd Minister Maliki Osman and ministers of state Gan Siow Huang and Sun Xueling, also posted about the tragic incident.

Source

Source

Ms Sun offered a practical way to help: she posted the numbers that students can call for a listening ear.

Source

Actor and host Joakim Gomez similarly shared these numbers in his post, where he also sent love to students, parents and staff of RVHS.

Source

16-year-old to be charged for murder

A 16-year-old RVHS student has been arrested over the incident, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement.

The Secondary 4 student is suspected to be involved, and he’ll be charged with murder in court on Tuesday (20 Jul). He’ll also be sent for psychiatric assessment.

SPF’s preliminary investigations have shown that the 2 students don’t know each other.

The police news release also mentioned they would “conduct a thorough investigation and the full facts will be established in court”.

Source

In the meantime, they urge all members of the public to not speculate on the case to respect the families involved in this incident.

Grieving the young life lost

The tragic incident has obviously touched a nerve among Singaporeans, many of whom have school-going children.

As we grieve the young life lost, many of us can only do what we can – pay tribute to him with words and actions.

We’ll also be waiting and listening as more details of the case emerge. In the meantime, let’s give our loved ones a hug and hope that we’re there for them if they ever need help.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Twitter and Facebook.