Fly Lepaks On Mike Pence’s Head During US Vice-Presidential Debate

Earlier today (8 Oct), US vice-president candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence engaged in a heated debate on issues ranging from the country’s Covid-19 situation to climate change.

Source

While it’s less clear who the winner of the debate was, an unexpected star stole the show.

As Mr Pence was giving a speech about minority rights in the US, a fly casually landed on the US Vice-President’s hair and remained there for a good 2 minutes.

Source

Social media soon became ablaze with memes, gifs, and clips to celebrate the 6-legged star.

Fly lands Pence’s head as he speaks about minority rights

The fly landed on Pence’s bed of silver hair at around the 1:27:35 of the Vice-Presidential debate.

Source

It then lepak-ed there for slightly more than 2 minutes until roughly 1:29:40.

Though the fly wasn’t the largest of its kind, it provided a great contrast to Pence’s white hair.

However, the 6-legged creature left as quickly as it came, buzzing off as Pence shakes his head in disapproval of Harris’ claims.

Source

Biden starts selling swatter after fly lands on Pence’s head

It didn’t take long before creative netizens flooded the internet with memes talking about the fly.

This user joked that he had an inkling the fly was controlling whatever Pence was doing.

Source

Several Twitter accounts claiming to be the fly in question also started popping up, with one amassing over 83,000 followers within hours.

Source

Even Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden joined in the fun with a swatter in hand.

Source

The Biden Victory Fund later started selling a blue swatter with the words “TRUTH over FLIES” printed on it.

Source

Hopefully brought more attention to the US Elections

While the fly appears to be nothing more than an uninvited guest to the debate, it hopefully brought more attention to policies that the 2 Vice-Presidential candidates discussed.

With the US Presidential elections mere weeks away, this might perhaps be the unintended push to encourage US voters to be more familiar with the leaders they’re voting for.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Twitter and YouTube.