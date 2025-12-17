25-week-old foetus with serious injuries found in garbage truck in KL, investigations ongoing

Foetus with serious injuries discovered inside garbage truck, four individuals questioned

A developed foetus was found in a garbage truck in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur (KL), at around 12.30pm on Friday (12 Dec).

According to Malay Mail, an environmental management company worker made the disturbing discovery while unloading rubbish.

Shortly after, at 12.51pm, the police received a report regarding the incident.

Two video clips of the foetus on the truck among rubbish also began circulating on social media, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Foetus found with severe injuries

Cheras District Police Chief Aidil Bolhassan said the foetus found in the garbage truck was male.

It measured 35 centimetres long and was estimated to be around 25 weeks of gestational age.

Notably, it also had injuries to the abdomen, a fractured skull, and a severed umbilical cord, revealed the police chief.

Police question four individuals

“The case is being investigated under Section 315 of the Penal Code for causing the death of a newborn baby or a living child,” Mr Aidil said in a statement, as quoted by the New Straits Times.

The crime carries a punishment of up to 10 years in jail, a fine, or both.

According to Harian Metro, police had recorded statements from four individuals, but no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

As the foetus is still unidentified and there are no further subjects in this case, they are appealing for any witnesses to come forward to provide information.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Fadil Marsus also stated that they are investigating the location of the bag which contained the foetus before it was found in the garbage truck, Kosmo reported.

Also read: ‘Please take care of my baby’: Newborn found abandoned in cardboard box in M’sia

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Malay Mail, @update11111 on X.