Man in Taiwan complains of blood in urine, discovers food bits inside bladder

Doctor in Taiwan finds food in man’s bladder reportedly due to severe constipation

A doctor in Taiwan was shocked to discover bits of food – including egg drops, kelp, and corn kernels – inside a patient’s bladder.

On 13 Feb, urologist Dr Huang Weilun shared the unusual case on Facebook. The patient had visited his clinic in Kaohsiung, Taiwan before Chinese New Year, complaining of hematuria (blood in urine).

The patient underwent a cystoscopy–where a thin, flexible scope is inserted into the urethra–which revealed bits of food inside his bladder.

Long-term constipation caused colon & bladder to connect

According to Dr Huang, further examination revealed that the patient suffered from a colon-vesical fistula, an abnormal connection or passage between the colon and bladder.

He suspects the patient had long-term constipation, which led to inflammation of the colon diverticulum. This caused it to adhere to the bladder, forming a fistula that allowed faeces and undigested matter to enter the urinary tract.

To treat the patient’s condition, Dr Huang and the colorectal surgery team removed and repaired the patient’s sigmoid colon and part of his bladder.

Since the fistula was located dangerously close to the left ureter, the team had to reimplant it elsewhere in the bladder.

The complex procedure took six hours to successfully separate the pathways for stool and urine.

Doctor advised maintaining intestinal health

Following the bizarre case, Dr Huang emphasized the importance of gut health for overall urinary system function.

He warned that chronic constipation not only affects digestion but can also lead to urinary complications and even prostate enlargement.

“Constipation and prostate are related”, Dr Huang wrote in his post.

