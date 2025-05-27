‘We’ve lost our way’: S’porean laments poor quality of restaurants here, blames costly rent

Singaporean man explains why he stopped eating at restaurants

What seemed to be a personal reflection on Facebook turned out to be a rather evocative sharing that many Singaporeans can relate to.

In a post on 24 May, Adrian Ang reflected on why he stopped eating out at restaurants in Singapore, and what it reveals about a “broken system”.

The 54-year-old Singaporean — who is retired and now living between China and Singapore — lamented the falling standards of food quality despite the rising costs, such as rent.

“Travelling through Shanghai, Anhui, Guangzhou, living among the residents there, it was obvious that the quality of life, especially when it comes to food, was much higher,” said Mr Ang to MS News.

He added that this changing food landscape may also, to a certain extent, affect tourism.

Restaurants in Singapore a shell of what they once were

Mr Ang, who was born in the 1970s, said that dining at restaurants used to be a treat due to both the food and the experience.

He noted that meals were made from scratch, using fresh produce and meats.

“Going to a restaurant was something we looked forward to as a family. It meant good food, warm service, and a genuine sense of occasion,” wrote Mr Ang.

However, according to him, the food is “no longer what it used to be”.

“The prices are outrageous. The service feels robotic. Something has gone terribly wrong,” added Mr Ang.

Singaporean discusses how high rental costs affect food quality here

It’s no longer about food, Mr Ang realised. It’s about rental costs.

“Over time, I realised that most restaurants today are not in the food business — they’re in the real estate survival business,” he wrote.

Mr Ang pointed out that high rent leaves “little room for chefs to buy quality ingredients, experiment, or deliver consistency”.

Hence, food quality often takes a dip as many restaurants rely on factory-processed ingredients and central kitchens to pre-cook meals for mass reheating.

“Worst of all, our food ingredients are not fresh and mostly processed or frozen,” said the former tech sales professional to MS News.

However, Mr Ang added that most of the time, eateries have no choice but to buy in bulk and freeze to reduce operation costs.

“Everything is about speed and cost. Authenticity and freshness are the casualties of a profit-driven model,” he wrote.

Mr Ang came to this realisation when he began paying S$30 or more for dishes that “tasted off”.

Even mid-range establishments once known for delicious home-made cooking, he emphasised, “have gone down this path just to survive”.

“There’s simply no space left for slow, honest food.”

‘Why would Chinese come to Singapore to eat Haidilao or Zhang Liang?’

Speaking to MS News, Mr Ang shared more about what he thinks are the consequences of this changing food landscape.

He recalled that his friends and relatives from Shanghai — who recently visited Singapore — felt that there was “no value for a return visit”.

“They found nothing that is good and can represent Singapore,” said Mr Ang.

While there are certainly restaurants unique to Singapore, such as Tian Tian chicken rice, Song Fa Ba Kut Teh, and Jumbo, he believes that they are a one-off experience.

Noting the increased presence of Chinese chain eateries serving food such as Mala, hot pot, and BBQ, Mr Ang also asked:

Why would Chinese come to Singapore to eat Haidilao, Zhangliang or Panzaizi?

However, he acknowledged that eateries may disagree that tourists are unhappy with the quality of food here.

While local food like chicken rice may lose their magic with some foreign visitors, it may still be attractive to others — such as “American and European” tourists.

‘When food becomes a luxury, we’ve lost our way’

In his post, Mr Ang highlighted that ordinary Singaporeans are “paying more for worse experiences”.

He pointed to a “two-tier dining system” that has emerged, where quality dining is only reserved for the wealthy.

“This isn’t just a restaurant issue. It reflects a deeper social divide,” wrote Mr Ang.

“When food becomes a luxury, we’ve lost our way.”

For a nation as wealthy and developed as Singapore, one would expect the quality of meals — a basic human need — to improve along rising living standards, he added.

“But the opposite has happened,” said Mr Ang. “Restaurants are struggling. Quality is failing. Service is disappearing. And yet, rent continued to rise.”

Mr Ang hopes for a new national food strategy in Singapore that prioritises quality, affordability, and sustainability.

