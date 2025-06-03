Home-based ‘food truck’ in Tampines serves snacks & drinks out of ground floor unit

Man promotes home-based ‘food truck’ in Tampines

Tucked away in a cosy corner of Block 843 Tampines Street 82 is Window Bites — a unique, home-based ‘food truck’.

Promoting his business, TikTok user @rafeekabdul34 uploaded a video showing the directions to the setup, located opposite St Hilda’s Secondary School.

“Hotdogs, nachos, and more!” read the caption.

Situated on the ground floor, the hole-in-the-wall business serves food through the slightly elevated window, similar to an actual food truck.

The area near the counter is decorated with artificial grass patches, a small coffee table, and some benches — ideal for customers to sit and munch on snacks.

The food truck — Window Bites — offers various halal snack options, including hotdogs, nachos, and drinks.

‘Big dreams start with small steps’

Rafeek Abdul, 49, is the heart behind Window Bites.

Speaking to MS News, he shared that after months of unsuccessful job applications, he decided to create an opportunity for himself by starting a home-based Food and Beverage (F&B) business.

“My family’s strength became my fuel,” he said. To him, this ‘food truck’ is not just a business, but a lifeline built on courage and conviction.

Mr Rafeek noted that although Window Bites only launched last week, it has already been a “culmination of lessons” for him.

Like any new beginning, he described the journey so far as a “quiet bloom”.

“We haven’t marketed yet, but every order feels like a victory.”

“This week taught me that big dreams start with small steps,” he added.

Neighbours support home-based food truck

When asked about how the business has been faring so far, Mr Rafeek said that the neighbourhood’s warmth has been their “biggest surprise”.

He shared that one customer even proclaimed that the ‘food truck’ embodies the “Tampines spirit”.

The kindness he experienced both on the ground and online also reminded him that “Singapore loves an underdog with heart”.

“Window Bites is more than food — it’s about showing my kids that grit can build something beautiful,” he said.

“If our story inspires even one person facing tough times, that’s the real success.”

Here are the deets if you’re planning on visiting Window Bites:

Window Bites

Address: 834 Tampines Street 82, Singapore 520834

Opening hours:

Monday – Thursday: 6am-2pm, 6pm-9pm

Friday: 6am-11am, 6pm-9pm

Saturday & Sunday: 8am-2pm, 6pm-9pm

Nearest MRT: Tampines West station

