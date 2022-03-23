Foodpanda Tries Out Drone Delivery For Takeouts In Sentosa

After ordering food online, the typical thing to do is wait for delivery riders to arrive at our doorsteps.

However, foodpanda has now opened up a different way of delivering our favourite snacks.

From now till 9 Apr, foodpanda will partner with ST Engineering and Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) in a pilot programme. They will be using drones to transport food from selected eateries to trial participants.

The programme’s success will then determine whether drone delivery can be a viable option for guests in Sentosa.

Foodpanda will deliver food via drones

According to SDC’s media release, ST Engineering, SDC and foodpanda are collaborating in a pilot programme to test the efficiency of drone delivery for takeaway.

Selected customers will purchase food via the foodpanda app from St John’s island.

Participating restaurants in Sentosa will then prepare the dishes. Foodpanda riders will transport the packaged items to a take-off point in Tanjong Beach.

Drones specially designed by ST Engineering will deliver the food to St John’s island. The flight will take approximately 7 minutes.

The drones’ flight path will be far away from highly populated areas in Sentosa and Tanjong Beach to ensure safety.

Drone delivery may be expanded outside of food-delivering apps. This will depend on the cost of upkeeping the drones, the payment system and operational requirements.

Foodpanda using drones will open up options

The media release reports that Sentosa will be extending its gateway to other Southern islands and is looking to expand options for guests.

The drone delivery system will be one of these options, enabling guests to have a wider selection during their staycation at Sentosa’s resorts.

Foodpanda has successfully conducted a trial on drone delivery before by transporting five packets of fried chicken to an offshore vessel.

This programme will be a continuation by foodpanda into the venture of drone delivery.

SDC also hopes to use drone delivery to support businesses coping with the pandemic, helping them to reach a broader base of customers.

Drones can help businesses reach a wider audience

Technology is constantly being adapted to help us in new and innovative ways in this modern era. Drone delivery is one of the many ways technology can improve our livelihoods.

Using drones to support suffering businesses is an innovative way of helping eateries recover from the pandemic.

Hopefully, this pilot programme will go a long way in improving the takeaway options available to us.

