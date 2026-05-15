Steven Gerrard among football legends who tried Muay Thai with fighter Buakaw in Thailand

Football legends train with Muay Thai fighter Buakaw

A group of football legends, including Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman, Michel Salgado, Claude Makelele, and Quinton Fortune, were given a special introduction to Muay Thai with Muay Thai legend Buakaw during their recent visit to Thailand.

The former football stars were in Bangkok for the Living Legends Football Festival, held on 9 and 10 May.

They had then made a stop at the iconic Rajadamnern Stadium, one of Thailand’s most famous Muay Thai venues.

At the stadium, they were welcomed by Muay Thai icon Buakaw Banchamek and Rajadamnern Stadium champion Daniel Rodriguez.

The pair took the football legends on a tour of the stadium, but the group’s experience did not stop there.

Buakaw holds punching pads for Steven Gerrard

As part of a special training session, Buakaw Banchamek stepped into the role of a Muay Thai instructor.

Footage from the session showed him holding punching pads for Steven Gerrard to test his strikes in an actual ring.

The other football legends similarly joined in to practice basic Muay Thai techniques.

They were also introduced to the wai kru, a traditional ritual performed by fighters to pay respects to their teachers before a match.

In a video posted on Rajadamnern Stadium’s Instagram account, they are seen putting their fists together while seated on their knees.

Guided by Buakaw, the group then leans forward and touches the canvas.

They could also be seen rotating their fists, mimicking a hunter aiming a bow, and stomping their feet.

The group’s training session on 13 May has since garnered considerable attention on social media, with both videos amassing a combined total of 500,000 views.

While some netizens were tickled by the “randomness” of the event, others were impressed.

“Gerrard and Buakaw might be the best link up I’ve ever seen,” wrote one fan.

Also read: Swedish footballer who played in Italian league leaves career & joins monk programme in Thailand



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Featured image adapted from @rajadamnern_stadium on Instagram.