Foreign beggars arrested in JB, they reportedly earned up to S$4.5K per month 

Foreign beggars in JB earned up to S$4,500 a month begging in night markets

Malaysian police recently recently launched a crackdown operation on foreign beggars in Johor Bahru (JB).

According to China Press, the operation took place on Tuesday (4 Feb) at two night markets in JB.

18 foreign beggars were arrested during the operation:

Four Chinese nationals

Four Cambodian nationals

Four Thai nationals

Two Syrian nationals

One Bangladeshi national

One Pakistani national

Aged between 40 and 69, the arrested individuals all had disabilities. Parts of their bodies were also bandaged.

Believed to be illegal immigrants

In a statement sent to the press, Johor Immigration Department director Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus said the beggars earned up to RM600 (S$183) daily and RM15,000 (S$4,568) monthly.

The beggars are suspected to be illegal immigrants and have been brought to the Johor Immigration headquarters for investigation.

Featured image adapted from China Press.