S’pore wedding couple left stranded after foreign freelance photographer backed out

Singapore couple’s wedding plans thrown into chaos after foreign photographer gets banned

A Singaporean couple preparing for their October wedding had their plans upended following the authorities’ reminders against illegal employment.

Mr Lin (surname transliterated from Chinese), 29, and his fiancée had carefully arranged their two-day wedding for 11 and 12 Oct, with venues, guest lists, and photography prepared.

The pair had booked a photography and videography package earlier this year for about S$2,000 and paid a S$300 deposit, said Shin Min Daily News (SMDN).

But less than a month before the big day, they received unexpected news: the company informed them their assigned foreign photographer would no longer be available due to “tightened regulations”.

The company was also unable to provide a replacement due to a staff shortage.

Couple left in shock weeks before wedding

The sudden cancellation left the couple scrambling. “We were completely stunned,” Mr Lim, who works in sales, said.

“We immediately sat in a shopping mall, searching wedding photography platforms and social media until late at night.”

Eventually, they secured a replacement — but at double the price, paying over $4,000, SMDN reported.

Mr Lim said that it was a stretch for them financially, but at least they were lucky to find someone willing to step in.

Authorities issue reminder about foreign freelancers

On 11 Sept, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Visual, Audio, Creative Content Professionals Association (VICPA) issued advisories reminding companies in Singapore that they are not allowed to hire foreign freelancers for creative services.

Foreigners without valid work passes who provide such services in Singapore can face fines of up to $20,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both, the advisory says. Those who hire them may also be prosecuted.

Local photographers welcome move

Industry players said the crackdown was timely.

Ms Annabel Law, 33, who runs wedding photography firm Annabel Law Productions, said some foreign photographers had entered Singapore on tourist visas and take on wedding jobs.

“They work illegally and do not pay taxes, which is unacceptable,” she said.

She added that these photographers undercut the local market with fees as low as a few hundred dollars. This practice is unfair to legitimate businesses, she said, as most Singapore-based companies charge several thousand dollars for similar services.

Ms Law told SMDN that she believes the government’s action would help to rectify the market, bringing greater fairness to the local photography industry.

With foreign freelancers now restricted, local companies said they had seen a surge in enquiries.

Mr Zhan Boyang, 35, who runs Bridelope Productions, shared that his company had received over 100 calls from worried couples since the advisory was issued.

His firm’s schedule was mostly full, so they could only take on two to three more new clients. He referred the other couples to trusted photography peers, SMDN said.

CASE urges consumers to be cautious when engaging freelancers based overseas

Mr Melvin Yong, President of the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE), told MS News that couples should be cautious when hiring overseas freelancers.

“Consumers should be aware of the risks involved in hiring a freelancer based overseas, as such freelancers may not be permitted to work in Singapore,” he said.

He advised consumers to negotiate for clear cancellation and refund clauses in their contracts to safeguard against last-minute cancellations.

Those facing disputes may seek assistance from CASE via its hotline at 6277 5100 or at www.case.org.sg.

