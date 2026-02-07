Foreign-registered vehicles entering S’pore to pay higher VEP fees & ERP charges from 2027

Foreign-registered vehicles to face higher VEP and GVP fees from 2027, LTA announces

Foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore will face higher entry permit fees and new road charging arrangements from 1 Jan 2027, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced in a news release on Friday (6 Feb).

The changes include an increase to the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) and Goods Vehicle Permit (GVP) fees, as well as the introduction of flat-rate Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges for foreign vehicles without the new On-Board Unit (OBU).

Cost difference with Singapore-registered vehicles has widened

According to LTA, fees for foreign-registered vehicles are reviewed periodically. This is to ensure that the cost of owning and using such vehicles in Singapore corresponds with that of Singapore-registered vehicles.

“The cost difference has widened in recent years,” LTA said, prompting the need to revise the VEP and GVP fees.

VEP fees for cars and motorcycles to increase, free days removed

From 1 Jan 2027, the VEP fee will be raised from S$35 to S$50 per day for cars, while the VEP fee for motorcycles will increase from S$4 to S$7 per day.

The VEP will apply on all days, except weekends and Singapore public holidays.

Additionally, the annual 10 free VEP days and the free VEP hours on weekdays will be removed.

GVP permit fee to be increased

The GVP fee for foreign-registered goods vehicles will be increased from S$40 to S$70 per month.

Owners may continue to purchase the GVP at the current rate before the revision takes effect.

However, GVP with a validity period from 1 Jan 2027 will be charged at the higher fee.

Flat-rate ERP charges for foreign vehicles without OBU

While installation of the OBU will not be mandatory for foreign-registered vehicles, those without one will be required to pay a flat-rate ERP fee when travelling on Singapore roads.

From 1 Jan 2027, foreign-registered vehicles without an OBU will be charged:

S$3 per ERP operational day for motorcycles

S$10 per ERP operational day for all other vehicles

Foreign-registered vehicles with an OBU will continue to pay prevailing ERP charges.

Malaysian taxis, however, will be required to install OBUs for tracking and enforcement purposes.

Optional OBU installation opens from April 2026

In preparation for the ERP2 system, foreign motorists may begin installing the new OBU from 1 April 2026.

To encourage early adoption, the OBU will be priced at S$158.70 (inclusive of 9% GST) until 31 Dec 2026.

Installation costs are not included and may vary depending on the authorised dealers or distributors.

Previously, installation was free for Singapore-registered vehicles if done within the two-month window of LTA notification.

The OBU can only be installed in Singapore by authorised dealers and technicians, with further details on installation arrangements to be announced by LTA at a later date.

