4,634 S’pore drivers without valid VEP fined over S$436K in Johor since 1 July

Singapore drivers entering M’sia without valid VEP to be fined S$94

Since Malaysia started enforcing its Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) requirement on 1 July, 4,634 Singapore drivers have already been fined after entering Johor.

So far, a total of RM1.39 million (S$436,400) in fines has already been collected, said the country’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) in a Facebook post on Saturday (22 Nov).

65,039 vehicles checked for VEP compliance

These figures were revealed by JPJ Deputy Director-General of Planning & Operations Jazmanie bin Shafawi at a press conference in Johor Bahru (JB) on Friday (21 Nov) night.

He said 65,039 foreign vehicles were inspected from 1 July to 20 Nov.

They were checked for VEP compliance at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar (KSAB) checkpoints across from Woodlands and the Second Link, as well as within JB itself.

159 summonses issued from 15-20 Nov

Fines were issued to vehicles, whether privately owned or company-owned, that had either not registered for a VEP, had an expired VEP, or were still in pre-registration status.

According to Section 66J of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987, foreign vehicle owners must resolve any fines before departing Malaysia for Singapore.

In the period from 15 Nov to 20 Nov alone, 159 summonses were issued to vehicles that were still in VEP pre-registered status, he said.

Singapore drivers not allowed to leave M’sia before settling VEP fines

Singapore-registered vehicles without a valid and activated VEP face a fine of RM300 (S$94).

At the beginning of this month, JPJ said Singapore drivers who do not have a valid VEP will not be allowed to leave Malaysia before their fines are settled.

This “full-scale enforcement” of VEP rules was rolled out from 15 Nov, with operations expanded nationwide to catch vehicles flouting the rules anywhere in Malaysia.

That means not only will drivers be fined, they will be required to settle their fines and complete their VEP registration before leaving Malaysia.

VEP fines can be paid at JPJ office counters, mobile JPJ counters, the VEP registration counter at Danga Bay, and online via the myEG app.

While Malaysia’s VEP requirement was officially implemented in October last year, it was fully enforced only from 1 July this year, giving Singaporean motorists nine months to sort it out.

