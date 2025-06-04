S’pore-registered vehicles entering M’sia without valid VEP to receive S$91 fine from 1 July

Singapore-registered vehicles entering Malaysia without valid VEP to receive S$91 fine

Malaysia’s Transport Ministry confirmed that from 1 July, all Singapore-registered vehicles without a valid and activated Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) will be issued a RM300 (S$91) fine.

Those with pre-registered but unactivated VEPs will similarly be issued a fine.

The fines must be settled before leaving Malaysia.

231,018 VEP tags issued for individually owned foreign private vehicles

According to Malaysia’s Transport Ministry, a total of 231,018 VEP tags have been issued for individually owned foreign private vehicles as of Monday (2 June).

Of these, 194,507 have been installed and activated, while the other 36,511 remain unactivated, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Meanwhile, 2,660 VEP tags have been installed and activated for private company vehicles.

VEP requirement introduced in Oct 2024

Despite introducing the VEP requirement last October, Malaysian authorities adopted a ” soft advocacy approach” — offenders were reportedly given a notice or reminder while clearing immigration.

The VEP is a radio frequency identification RFID tag used to track foreign vehicles entering Malaysia.

It also helps the Malaysian authorities monitor traffic offences and unpaid summons.

Malaysian police revealed that between 1990 and June 2024, Singapore motorists chalked up over 35,000 unpaid summonses, worth RM3.5 million (S$1 million).

Also read: ‘There will be no U-turn’: M’sia committed to implementing VEP for foreign vehicles from 1 Oct

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Patricia Wong on Facebook and kokkai on Canva.