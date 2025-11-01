S’pore drivers without VEP not allowed to leave M’sia before settling their fines from 15 Nov

Fines for not having valid VEP to be imposed on all foreign drivers throughout M’sia

From 15 Nov, Singapore drivers who do not have a valid Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) will not be allowed to leave Malaysia before their fines are settled.

These fines will be imposed on all foreign drivers throughout Malaysia, said the country’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) in a Facebook post on Saturday (1 Nov).

S$372,500 in fines collected from drivers without VEP

During a press conference at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) customs checkpoint in Johor Bahru, JPJ director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli said 4,028 summonses had been issued to owners or drivers of vehicles without a VEP as of 30 Oct.

These included privately owned and company-owned vehicles that had not registered or did not have a VEP, he added.

About RM1.2 million (S$372,500) in fines had been collected as a result of JPJ enforcement actions carried out on these vehicles.

He thus advised all foreign vehicle owners to immediately register, install and activate their VEP to avoid any difficulties when entering or leaving Malaysia.

‘Full-scale enforcement’ of VEP rules across M’sia

Come 15 Nov, “full-scale enforcement” of VEP rules will be rolled out, Mr Aedy was quoted as saying by Bernama news agency.

Previously, foreign vehicles without a VEP would just be issued a summons and warning notice, with operations confined to Johor, he said.

Enforcement operations are now being expanded nationwide — that means any Singapore-registered vehicle without a VEP, an expired VEP, or in the pre-registration status can be caught anywhere in Malaysia.

VEP registration must be completed to leave M’sia

Mr Aedy said that the owners of these vehicles will be fined, and they will be required to settle the fines and complete their VEP registration before leaving Malaysia.

“This measure is intended to prevent any complications at the Malaysia-Singapore border,” he added.

VEP fines can be paid at JPJ office counters, mobile JPJ counters, the VEP registration counter at Danga Bay and online via the myEG app.

VEP fully enforced from 1 July

While Malaysia’s VEP requirement was officially implemented in October last year, it was fully enforced only from 1 July this year, giving Singaporean motorists nine months to sort it out.

Singapore-registered vehicles without a valid and activated VEP face a fine of RM300 (S$93).

Since 1 July, a total of 303,183 VEP radio frequency identification (RFID) tags have been installed on privately owned vehicles, and 31,643 RFID tags were fitted onto company-owned vehicles, according to Mr Aedy.

Featured image adapted from Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan Malaysia on Facebook.