1,489 S’pore drivers fined over S$136K in M’sia for missing VEP tags

S$135K in fines issued to 1,489 Singaporean drivers since 1 July for missing VEP RFID tags

It’s been just over a month since Malaysia began fully enforcing its Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) requirement, and authorities have already issued more than 1,400 fines to Singaporean drivers.

According to the Road Transport Department (JPJ), 14,379 Singapore-registered vehicles were inspected between 1 July and 2 Aug at and around the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complexes — namely Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar (KSAB) — as well as within Johor Bahru.

From these inspections, 1,489 summonses were issued for failing to install and activate the required VEP RFID tag, including 15 that were handed out on the night of 3 Aug alone.

Most drivers said they didn’t know enforcement had started

JPJ senior enforcement director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said the majority of those fined claimed they were unaware that Malaysia had already moved beyond the advocacy phase and begun formal enforcement.

Nevertheless, the department has adopted a zero-tolerance stance, with all offenders required to pay the fine on the spot.

The total value of the 1,489 summonses stands at RM445,800 (roughly S$136,000).

While most complied immediately, Mr Muhammad Kifli recounted one case where a driver initially refused to cooperate.

However, when officers moved to seize the vehicle, the individual relented, settled the fine, and proceeded to register for the VEP.

Majority of Singaporean vehicles already VEP-compliant

As of 31 July, the JPJ has issued 277,930 VEP RFID tags to Singaporean vehicles, including both privately owned and company-registered cars.

The department estimates that nearly 90% of private vehicles from Singapore are now VEP-compliant.

Still, JPJ said enforcement operations will continue “until further notice”, urging all foreign vehicle owners to register, install, and activate their VEP tags to avoid disruption or penalties when entering or exiting Malaysia.

Driving a foreign-registered vehicle without a valid permit is an offence under Section 66H(7) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a maximum fine of RM300 (about S$90).

