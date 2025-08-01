Ex-car rental operator in M’sia gets 33 years jail for murdering customer

Former car rental operator faces 33 years’ jail over murder of woman who had rented his car

A former car rental operator in Malaysia has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for the murder of a woman who had rented his vehicle seven years ago, reports Malaysia’s news outlet Buletin TV3.

Shamsuri Mohamad, now 55, was convicted by the Ayer Keroh High Court for causing the death of 40-year-old Yuliana on 4 June 2018.

The court heard that the killing took place between 10am and 1pm at a house in Taman Bertam Perdana, Melaka.

Victim was allegedly rammed by a car

Back in 2018, Shamsuri was first charged in the Magistrates’ Court, where he faced the death penalty under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Prosecutors alleged that Shamsuri had intentionally rammed into Yuliana using a PERODUA Myvi, registration number MCE4216, at a sand embankment in Dataran 1Malaysia Klebang.

He was unrepresented at the time and did not enter a plea, according to Berita Harian.

Prosecutors pushed for death penalty, defence cited medical issues

After a full trial, High Court Judge Datuk Anselm Charles Fernandis ruled that the defence had failed to create any reasonable doubt over the case.

The court took into account several mitigating and aggravating factors, including a victim impact statement from Yuliana’s husband.

He described the hardship of raising their two children without a mother and the emotional toll of her loss on the family.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Firdaus Saleh had pushed for the death penalty, saying the murder had caused irreparable loss to the victim’s loved ones.

However, Shamsuri’s lawyer, Sangeet Kaur Deo, appealed for a minimum sentence of 30 years without caning, citing his multiple health conditions, including chronic inflammatory bowel disease, hypertension, and diabetes.

She also noted that he had voluntarily surrendered to the police on the day of the incident.

Shamsuri’s prison sentence will begin from the date of his arrest, which was 4 June 2018 — the same day the crime occurred.

Exempt from whipping due to age

Under Malaysian law, those above the age of 50 are exempted from caning.

Since Shamsuri is 55, he will serve his sentence without corporal punishment.

Section 302 of the Penal Code allows for either the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane if death is not imposed.

Featured image adapted from Buletin TV3.