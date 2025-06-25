Ex-school principal in M’sia gets 107 years’ jail for sexually assaulting teenage student

Ex-school principal in Malaysia gets 107 years’ jail for sexually assaulting student

On Tuesday (24 June), a former school principal in Malaysia was sentenced to 107 years’ jail by the Sessions Court in the state of Terengganu, Malaysia.

He was found guilty of 13 charges, including rape, sexual communication with a child, and sexual assaults, New Straits Times (NST) reported.

Assaulted 16-year-old student over 12-month period

The accused, Rosli Abd Rahman, was accused of raping and sexually abusing a 16-year-old student between Nov 2020 and Nov 2021.

The 60-year-old was also accused of engaging in sexual communication with the child, according to NST.

In court, Judge Mohd Zul Zakiquddin Zulkifli handed the sentence after ruling that the defence failed to raise “reasonable doubt” against the charges.

Handed 13 charges for sexual assault

Rosli was handed the following charges:

5 charges under Section 376(2)(f) of the Penal Code for rape

4 charges under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for physical sexual assault on a child

2 charges under Section 11(1)(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for sexually communicating with a child

1 charge under Section 14(c), and 1 charge under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for physical sexual assault on a child

The court sentenced the 60-year-old to one year in jail for the charges under Section 11(1)(a) and five years each for the charges under Sections 14(a), 14(c) and 14(d).

Although the total sentence amounted to 107 years. The court has ordered the sentences to run concurrently, meaning he will serve 15 years in prison.

A stay of execution was granted while Rosli appeals the decision. His bail is set at RM40,000 (S$12,079).

