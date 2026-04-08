Former inmate walks into Thai police station with meth pills to get arrested, says he has no friends outside

Lonely former inmate brings meth pills into police station in order to get arrested days after being released

A 29-year-old former inmate in Thailand has been arrested after walking into a police station with methamphetamine pills and asking to be jailed again.

The unusual incident occurred on Sunday (29 March) at the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station.

Hands over meth pills to officer

According to Honekrasae, Pol. L/Cpl. Theera Rueannoy (name transliterated from Thai), who was on duty, recalled that the man approached him outside the station and expressed a desire to be arrested.

The suspect, later identified as Pongwat (name transliterated from Thai), then handed over a small plastic bag containing three methamphetamine pills.

The officers immediately detained him for further questioning.

Released from prison just days before

Pongwat had only been released from prison on 18 March after serving time for a drug-related offence.

After his release, he found himself alone, homeless, and without any means of support.

He admitted to struggling with life outside prison, saying he had no friends or family to rely on.

Wants to return to prison as he has no friends outside

During questioning, Pongwat revealed that he had spent two days planning his return to prison.

According to Khaosod, he told officers that he preferred life behind bars, where he could count on regular meals and company, something he lacked outside.

Before walking into the station, he had consumed five meth pills and kept three to hand over to the police as “evidence” for his arrest.

A subsequent urine test confirmed the presence of narcotics in his system.

Pongwat was charged with illegal possession and consumption of a Category 1 narcotic.

Though his arrest was voluntary, police noted that they were still obligated to follow legal procedures.

Authorities pointed out that cases like these highlight the difficulties faced by ex-convicts who lack a support system.

Also read: Recently released ex-convict in Thailand steals motorcycle & turns himself in to go back to jail



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Featured image adapted from Khaosod and Honkrasae.