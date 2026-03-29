Former police inspector in Japan found guilty of leaking information to sex scouting group

Tokyo ex-officer convicted of info leak to sex scouting group

A former Tokyo police inspector was found guilty of leaking confidential investigative information to a sex scouting group.

On Wednesday (25 March), the Tokyo District Court handed 44-year-old Daisuke Jinbo a suspended sentence of one year and six months for breaching Japan’s local public service law.

Jinbo, who previously worked in the organised crime division of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), was found to have passed confidential information to a group known as “Natural”.

Group recruits women to provide sexual services

The group is a nationwide network that recruits women for the purpose of providing sexual services and illegally introduces them to adult entertainment establishments across Japan.

It is classified as an “Anonymous and Fluid Crime Group,” with an estimated 1,500 members operating nationwide.

He sent them info about police surveillance cameras

According to the court, between April and May of last year, Jimbo sent images to members of “Natural” showing how their locations appeared on police surveillance cameras.

In July, he also leaked a list containing 23 locations tied to members who were under police investigation.

Unhappy with his treatment at work

Judge Makoto Terao said such actions risk eroding public trust in law enforcement, noting that the impact of the leak was significant given the scale of the illegal network.

“Severe criticism cannot be avoided,” he said, even after considering Jinbo’s claims that he was unhappy with his treatment at work.

Jinbo also said he acted out of desperation, alleging harassment by a senior officer and also removal from investigations.

He also maintained that he did not receive any money or benefits in exchange for the information.

The court ultimately suspended his sentence, citing his remorse, as well as his promise to sever ties with the group.

MPD also said it treated the case seriously and will act to prevent similar breaches in future.

Also read: Japanese police officer gets fired for secretly taking nude photos of female corpses



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Featured image adapted from The Japan Times.