Japanese police officer gets fired for secretly taking nude photos of female corpses

Tokyo police officer dismissed for taking nudes of female corpses

A police officer in Tokyo, Japan, was dismissed on Friday (27 Feb) for a long history of lewd behaviour, including secretly taking nude photos of female corpses.

In addition, he was suspected of stealing photos of bodies, secretly filming individuals, and violating child pornography law, reports NHK.

Used his smartphone to photograph female bodies

Between 2009 and 2022, the 52-year-old sergeant from Ayase Police Station used his smartphone to photograph 20 women who had suffered unnatural deaths.

The bodies were reportedly undergoing criminal identification at three police station mortuaries.

He had also taken home data of around 500 images over this period, according to The Japan News.

Police found indecent images and child pornography at his home

Last September, the police officer was arrested for attempting to film up the skirt of a high school girl at a train station.

During a search of his residence in Saitama Prefecture, investigators found the illicit images, including ones that showed the injured parts of female corpses.

Officers also discovered that he had printed out several police photographs and taken the copies.

NHK said he secretly filmed women on many occasions and kept a hard disc that contained pornographic pictures of children.

The acts were conducted to satisfy his sexual desires.

However, police said there was no evidence of the images being leaked publicly.

Also read: Police officer in US charged with insurance fraud for allegedly skydiving while on disability leave



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Asahi Shimbun and NHK.