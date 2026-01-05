Fortune teller in Thailand predicts woman will lose item, makes it come true by stealing her iPhone

Thai fortune teller predicts woman will lose precious belonging before stealing her iPhone

A 38-year-old fortune teller in Thailand has been arrested after allegedly stealing a young woman’s iPhone shortly after predicting that she would lose a valuable possession.

According to Daily News, the incident took place at around 6.06am on New Year’s Day in Chonburi province, outside Wat Chaimongkol, a temple in South Pattaya.

Woman refuses to pay extra money to ward off bad luck

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Pim, said she had been approached by a fortune teller who was seated on a mat along the pavement opposite the temple.

The man, who reportedly dressed and spoke to resemble an elderly person, called out to her and offered a fortune-telling session.

Believing it to be an act of merit at the start of the New Year, Ms Pim agreed, suspecting nothing amiss.

During the session, the fortune teller warned that she would soon encounter misfortune and could lose a valuable belonging.

He then allegedly attempted to persuade her to pay additional money to ward off the bad luck, which she refused.

After the reading ended and Ms Pim left, she realised that her iPhone 13 Pro, valued at about 20,000 baht (around S$820), was missing.

Suspecting theft, she sought help from rescue workers and members of the public nearby.

Man admits to crime

A search revealed that the phone had been hidden inside the fortune teller’s shoulder bag, concealed within a box of surgical masks.

The man was detained at the scene by rescue workers and bystanders before police arrived.

Police officers from Pattaya City Police Station took the suspect into custody.

Confronted with the evidence, he admitted to stealing the phone, claiming it was his first offence and that he needed money to spend during the New Year period.

The suspect apologised and pleaded with Ms Pim not to pursue the matter. However, she insisted on pressing charges, saying she hoped legal action would prevent him from repeating the offence.

Police subsequently seized the stolen phone along with the man’s fortune-telling equipment and handed him over to investigators for further legal proceedings.

Featured image adapted from โจโฉ on Facebook.