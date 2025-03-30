71-year-old man found dead in Aljunied flat, skeletal remains reportedly seen

Elderly man reportedly found dead in Aljunied flat by worker painting the block

An elderly man has been found dead in his flat along Sims Place, with his body found by a worker who was painting the block.

His remains had been reduced to a skeleton, a witness told Shin Min Daily News.

Man found dead in block near Aljunied Road undergoing upgrading

The grisly find was made last Friday (28 March) afternoon at Block 63 Sims Place.

The block is a stone’s throw away from Aljunied Road and Aljunied MRT station.

A notice in its void deck states that upgrading works are underway, including painting that started on 10 March and is expected to end on 10 May.

A gondola was also observed to be hanging outside the block.

Worker saw skeleton lying on bed inside flat

A 27-year-old worker told Shin Min that he was painting the exterior of the block when he detected a strange smell from one of the units.

He quickly notified his supervisor and called the police.

Another worker said he was shocked to see a skeleton lying on a bed inside the bedroom, with a shirt and pants nearby.

Unit was filled with various items

When reporters arrived at the unit at about 4pm, the police had already set up a cordon, with three or four officers seen conducting investigations.

Two suitcases and a TV set were seen near the door of the unit, which had been opened together with the windows.

The living room and bedroom were filled with various items.

Deceased rarely interacted with neighbours

Neighbours told the paper that the deceased had lived there alone for many years.

73-year-old retiree Jamal said the old man was already there when he moved in about six or seven years ago.

He rarely interacted with neighbours, locking the door in the day and venturing out only at night, with no visitors seen, he added.

A 90-year-old next-door neighbour named only as Mrs Chen (transliterated from Mandarin) said she had not seen the deceased for a long time and had wondered whether he would die at home.

But she did not smell anything strange, so she dismissed her concerns.

No foul play suspected after man found dead in Aljunied flat

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 2.10pm on 28 March.

A 71-year-old man was found lying motionless at a residential unit in Block 63 Sims Place, it added.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

