73-year-old man found dead in Bedok North flat, PMA left outside for days

Elderly man found dead in Bedok North flat had lived alone for over 10 years

An elderly man was found dead inside his Bedok North flat after neighbours realised that his personal mobility aid (PMA) had been left outside for days.

The sad discovery was made on Thursday (16 Oct) afternoon at Block 518 Bedok North Avenue 2, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Neighbour became concerned after not seeing man for days

A 69-year-old neighbour named Madam Yang (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that she last saw the deceased last Saturday (11 Oct).

They had exchanged greetings when the elderly man returned home, she said.

However, the woman became concerned after not seeing him for several days.

She also noticed that his PMA, which was usually inside his flat, had been left outside for days.

She thus asked her husband to call the police, who discovered his body.

PMA seen outside Bedok North flat where man was found dead

Reporters who arrived on the scene at about 4pm saw several police vehicles parked below the block.

Part of the area had been cordoned off, with officers seen collecting evidence.

A PMA was parked outside the fifth-floor unit, along with various items.

The body was carried out to a black police hearse at about 8pm that night.

Man found motionless in Bedok North flat pronounced dead: Police

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 1.15pm on 16 Oct.

A 73-year-old man was found lying motionless in one of the flats of the block. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, according to preliminary investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

Deceased lived alone after family members died & moved out

Madam Yang said the deceased had lived in the flat for more than 30 years.

He had initially lived with his family, but his parents passed away and his siblings moved out, leaving him alone in the unit for more than 10 years.

He had mobility issues and relied on the PMA to get around, she added.

Another neighbour, 54-year-old housewife Ms Li (transliterated from Mandarin), said he was a karang guni man who often brought home old appliances.

He was regularly visited by friends and family, she added, recalling that his two younger sisters would occasionally visit.

However, she had not seen him for the past couple of days and had wondered where he went to — only to hear about the tragedy.

