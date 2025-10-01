38-year-old woman found dead in Tampines home, neighbours assumed foul odour was dead rat

Residents disturbed by odour from dead 38-year-old Tampines woman, police rule out foul play

A foul odour that lingered for days in a Tampines HDB block turned out to be the dead body of a 38-year-old woman.

Her body was discovered by police at around 8am on Monday (29 Sept), at Block 442 Tampines Street 43.

Deceased did not speak to neighbours, lived alone

According to Mr Chen (transliterated), a neighbour, the deceased had moved in two years ago with a friend.

However, they had a falling out last year, and the woman had lived alone in her unit since then.

The woman’s next-door neighbour, Ms He (transliterated), told Shin Min Daily News that the deceased kept to herself and didn’t interact with neighbours.

Ms He claimed that the deceased woman was unemployed. Family and friends would visit her every few months, bringing her food.

She also alleged that the deceased’s loved ones specifically told the neighbours not to talk to her.

As such, none of the residents knew much about the deceased woman.

Neighbours call police after foul odour persists for days

Mr Chen claimed that he hadn’t seen the woman in weeks leading up to the discovery of her body.

The foul odour began to persist about three or four days ago, but Ms He assumed it to be from a dead rat.

She also noted that garbage had piled up outside the deceased’s unit without being cleared for two weeks.

Eventually, Mr Chen called the police on 29 Sept when he could no longer endure the stench.

Shin Min Daily News also reported a strong rancid odour immediately upon entering the fourth floor at 11am.

Police rule out foul play in death of Tampines woman

The police told MS News that they received the call for assistance at 8.25am that day.

They found the 38-year-old woman lying motionless in her residential unit, where she was pronounced dead.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. The case remains under investigation.

