73-year-old man found dead in Buangkok flat after missing work for 2 days

Man found dead after boss looked for him at Buangkok flat

A 73-year-old man was found dead inside his flat in Buangkok last Saturday (20 June) evening after missing two days of work.

His death was uncovered when his boss visited his home to check on him, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Boss believed to have called police after turning up at Buangkok flat

The man’s neighbour, who declined to be named, told the Chinese daily that a man in his 30s came to the flat with his mother at about 5pm.

He said that the resident was his employee and had not reported for work for the last two days.

The elderly man would also typically call his mother every day but had not done so for two days, the younger man noted.

It is believed that the boss subsequently called the police, who arrived at the scene to investigate.

No foul play suspected after man found dead in Buangkok flat

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 7.45pm on 20 June.

A 73-year-old man was found lying motionless in a residential unit of Block 994A Buangkok Link, SPF added.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary findings.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Deceased had lived alone

The neighbour said the deceased had lived alone.

He was quiet and they did not interact much, with the neighbour and her husband spotting him only in the corridor or sitting in his living room watching TV.

However, she was still saddened to hear about his death, she added.

Foul odour detected from flat

The woman recalled that his door had been tightly closed for days, even during the day, and his lights were perpetually on.

She did not hear his door opening or the rustling of his keys for the last few days, either.

But when the police arrived and opened his door, a foul odour was detected, the neighbour said.

The stench was so bad that she had to close her door as she is pregnant.

Previously, she did not smell anything unusual, though his windows had been constantly open.

Also read: 56-year-old hospital staff found dead in Sembawang flat after missing work for 2 days

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