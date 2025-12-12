Elderly woman found dead in Canberra flat after several days, no foul play suspected

Foul smell detected from Canberra flat where elderly woman was found dead

An elderly woman was found dead in her flat in the Canberra estate, reportedly several days after her death.

The macabre discovery was made on Tuesday (9 Dec) morning at Block 118A Canberra Crescent, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Heavy police presence at Canberra HDB block

A reader had alerted the Chinese daily to a heavy police presence at the block, with several police vehicles there and officers heading up to investigate.

Reporters who arrived at the location observed that the door of a unit on the sixth floor was open.

At least six officers were standing in the corridor outside.

Near the entrance was a body covered by a white sheet, emitting a foul odour.

Dead woman found in Canberra flat several days after passing: Cleaner

A cleaner who declined to be named said an elderly woman lived in the flat.

She was belived to have passed away several days before her body was found.

The cleaner expressed surprise at the woman’s death, noting that she was “perfectly fine” when they saw her last month.

Woman stood silently outside deceased’s flat

Workers from Singapore Casket were later seen loading the body into a police hearse at about 11.55am.

Subsequently, a middle-aged woman, believed to be a relative of the deceased, arrived and stood silently outside her flat.

She declined to speak to reporters when approached.

Police alerted to case of unnatural death

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 8.35am on 9 Dec.

A body was found motionless inside a unit of Block 118A Canberra Crescent, it added.

The individual was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.