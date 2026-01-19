Man found dead on cruise ship docked at Marina Bay Cruise Centre, no foul play suspected

Disembarkation delayed after man found dead on cruise ship docked at Marina Bay Cruise Centre

A man was found dead on a cruise ship docked at Marina Bay Cruise Centre on Monday (19 Jan).

The incident caused disembarkation to be delayed, some passengers said.

Man found dead on cruise ship

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 6.35am on 19 Jan.

The 27-year-old man was found motionless on board a cruise ship.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by an in-house doctor.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

Cruise ship believed to be Ovation of the Seas

The ship is believed to be Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas.

According to CruiseMapper, the ship was on a round-trip cruise to Penang, having left Singapore last Friday (16 Jan) and returned on Monday morning.

It docked in Singapore at 6.30am.

Passenger heard code for medical emergency announced that morning

A reader of the Royal Caribbean Blog shared that the ship had docked as scheduled.

However, as of 10am that morning, passengers had not been allowed to disembark as the Singapore authorities had “not cleared the ship”.

The passenger recalled hearing two “alpha, alpha, alpha” calls that morning, one after 4am and another at about 5.30am.

“Alpha, alpha, alpha” is the code for a medical emergency aboard Royal Caribbean ships.

Another passenger said on Reddit that their disembarkation was delayed for an hour due to a delay in the authorities’ clearing the vessel.

Ovation of the Seas sails from Marina Bay till March

Ovation of the Seas, a 16-deck Quantum Class ship, returned to Singapore last year after eight years away.

It sails from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre until March, with cruises to Penang, Phuket and Bali.

Travellers can find more details or book their next holiday directly on Royal Caribbean’s website.

According to CruiseMapper, the ship has already departed Singapore for another cruise to Penang.

Featured image courtesy of Royal Caribbean.