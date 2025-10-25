Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas returns to S’pore after 8 years with cruises to Penang, Phuket & Bali

Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas cruise ship has skydiving simulator, bumper cars & more

Imagine waking up to the endless blue of the open sea, starting your morning with a hearty breakfast, then suiting up to “skydive” over the waves before spending the afternoon exploring Penang’s colourful streets or relaxing on a Phuket beach.

That’s what awaits passengers aboard Ovation of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s fan-favourite Quantum Class ship, which has returned to Singapore after eight years.

Last homeported here from March to April 2017, the 16-deck vessel is back for the 2025-26 season, sailing from Marina Bay Cruise Centre until March 2026.

Cruise-goers can choose from three- to eight-night adventures to Penang, Phuket, and Bali, where the journey is half the fun and every bit as rewarding as the destination.

Nathan Hartono writes exclusive song inspired by cruise

To celebrate the ship’s return, Royal Caribbean teamed up with Singaporean singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono, who was tasked with creating an exclusive track titled ‘Come On Board With Me’.

Hartono debuted the breezy, feel-good tune with a live acoustic performance at a media preview on Thursday (23 Oct), sharing that it was inspired by his own time on Ovation of the Seas earlier this year.

“My time there was full of new experiences and fresh perspectives, made sweeter by spending it with a loved one,” he said. “This collaboration gave me the chance to capture that sense of discovery and adventure into a song that people can connect with — whether they’ve sailed before or are just beginning to dream about it.”

He revealed that he couldn’t get the melody out of his head while soaking in the hot tub, surrounded by laughter and the hum of the crowd on deck.

Jokingly, he apologised to future passengers if the song ends up playing repeatedly throughout the ship “like in Don Don Donki” — but with its easygoing rhythm and summery charm, we don’t think anyone would mind at all.

Thrills, food & family time on Ovation of the Seas

Just like the song, life on Ovation of the Seas is designed to feel effortless and joyful, with something for everyone on board, from adrenaline junkies to those who simply want to chill.

Adventurous guests can defy gravity on the RipCord by iFLY skydiving simulator or take in sweeping ocean views from the North Star — an all-glass observation capsule that rises more than 90 metres above the sea.

Over at SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea, the fun continues with bumper cars, roller skating, arcade games, and even a full-sized sports court.

Those after a slower pace can unwind with live performances at Two70, where robotics, acrobatics, and panoramic projections come together for immersive shows.

There’s also the pool deck for sunseekers and the adults-only Solarium, a tranquil retreat where grown-ups can enjoy some quiet time away from the kids.

Food lovers will be spoilt for choice, with 17 dining options offering flavours from around the world, including Italian dishes, sushi and sashimi, pizza, and premium steak.

Set sail for your next adventure

Travellers can take their pick from a range of sailings this season.

Short three- to five-night cruises sail to Penang and Phuket, ideal for a quick recharge filled with heritage streets, night markets, and beach time.

Those craving a longer escape can choose the eight-night Bali Adventure, which includes two full days in Bali and a visit to Lombok — a chance to explore temples, coastlines, and island life at a slower pace.

For the festive season, Ovation of the Seas will also offer a four-night Christmas getaway to Penang and Phuket from 24 Dec, and an eight-night New Year cruise to Bali departing on 28 Dec.

Sailings run from now until March 2026, departing from Marina Bay Cruise Centre. Travellers can find more details or book their next holiday directly on Royal Caribbean’s website.

Also read: Disney Adventure cruise postponed by 3 months, affected guests offered refunds & rebooking options

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Royal Caribbean.