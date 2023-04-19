Golden Mile Complex Four-Faced Buddha Moves Out, Will Call Farrer Park Temple Home

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Golden Mile Four-Faced Buddha Relocated To Race Course Road Temple

As we bid farewell to our ‘Little Thailand’, the four-faced Buddha at Golden Mile Complex will also be relocating to a new home.

On 11 May, the four-faced Buddha will officially be relocated to Leong San See Temple at Race Course Road.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the four-faced Buddha will relocate to the Leong San See Temple at Race Course Road.

The official relocation will take place on 11 May.

As of now, the four-faced Buddha will undergo repainting at Wat Ananda Metyarama Thai Buddhist Temple at Bukit Merah.

Official relocation ceremony took place on 19 Apr

The official relocation ceremony for the four-faced Buddha took place at 1pm on Wednesday (19 Apr).

According to The Straits Times (ST), over 50 devotees gathered outside Golden Mile Complex to watch the ceremony.

Nine monks led the hour-long ceremony before they moved the statue.

Thai Supermarket owner took care of four-faced Buddha for 20 years

Shin Min Daily News reported that Mr Loh Yuen Seng, one of the owners of the Golden Mile Thai Supermarket, had been the caretaker of the four-faced Buddha for the past 20 years.

Thus, he was particularly sad about the move.

Mr Loh also shared that the official relocation of the four-faced Buddha seemed to mark the end of the ‘Little Thailand’ era.

Golden Mile Buddha statue moves to new Farrer Park location

Thankfully, the new location will be close to Aperia Mall — where Thai Supermarket will be operating from come May.

As Golden Mile Complex continues to empty out, it’s definitely a relief that the statue will also have a new home.

Additionally, ST reported that worshippers can visit the Buddha statue at its new location from 9am on 11 May.

