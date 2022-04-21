4 Planets Align In S’pore Sky On 19 Apr, Could Happen Again In June

Photographer In Singapore Captures Image Of 4 Planets Aligned In The Morning Sky

While looking up at the night sky, many hope to see a beautiful constellation of stars or a stunning moon.

On the morning of Tuesday (19 Apr), one photographer in Singapore managed to capture something far rarer and more unique.

He shared that at around 6am that day, he spotted four planets aligned in the sky.

For those who are eager to catch a glimpse of this rare occurrence in person, this phenomenon will likely repeat itself in June.

Four planets align in Singapore morning sky

On Tuesday (19 Apr), Facebook user Jeffrey C. K. Lim posted a picture of four planets aligned in the early morning sky in the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore group.

According to his caption, he photographed this rare sight at 6.09am at Bedok Reservoir Road.

The snapshot shows four bright spots in the sky in one line.

He labelled the four spots “Jupiter”, “Mars”, “Saturn”, and “Venus”.

Phenomenon will occur again in June

According to AccuWeather, those who wish to witness this phenomenon for themselves should mark down 24 Jun 2022 on their calendars.

On this date, Mercury will join the four planets in alignment just before sunrise.

In addition, the crescent moon will shine alongside the five planets, in between Venus and Mars.

These celestial bodies will all be bright enough to be seen with the naked eye.

The planets won’t actually be lined up perfectly in the solar system, but that’s just how they will appear when seen from Earth.

Mark your calendars for this once-in-a-lifetime experience

The alignment of the planets is certainly a rare occurrence and those who manage to see it in real life should count themselves lucky.

Those who would like to catch a glimpse of this phenomenon can look forward to doing so on 24 Jun — if the weather permits, of course.

Hopefully, someone will take a photo of the event to immortalise the breathtaking sight for the rest of us who miss it.

