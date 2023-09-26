Four Star AMK Sale Has Mattresses & Sofas From S$199, Plan A Year-End Home Makeover

Four Star Opens Biggest Pop-Up Store For 55th Anniversary With 55% Storewide Discounts On Mattresses, Bed Frames & More

Believe it or not, we are fast approaching the final quarter of 2023.

For some of you, you might be itching to spruce up your home ahead of the Christmas, New Year, and Chinese New Year celebrations.

If that sounds like an expensive undertaking, fret not — you just have to know where to look.

A good place to start is Four Star, which is celebrating its upcoming 55th anniversary with a huge sale at its biggest pop-up store yet.

Located at Link@AMK, you’ll be able to score storewide savings of 55% on its premium mattresses, bed frames, sofas, and lots more.

Premium mattresses that cater to various sleeping needs at Four Star 55th Anniversary Sale

After getting through a long and tiring day, everyone needs a place to rest at night. And good sleep is a big component of rest.

Your mattress plays a major role in how well you sleep, which has a ripple effect on other aspects of life such as your health and mental state.

With this in mind, Four Star has several ranges of premium mattresses that cater to different sleeping needs, be it back support, body cooling, or pain relief.

One of them is the Detense ArcticSilk series. These mattresses feature Advanze Aire Flex technology, which ensures a cool and refreshing night’s sleep.

Thanks to Japanese engineering, they maintain optimal breathability and durability, promoting deeper and more stress-free slumber. The anti-static feature further enhances comfort by reducing muscle tension and promoting relaxation.

If you prioritise orthopaedic support and wellness, look to the Chiro+ series.

These mattresses are designed to alleviate discomfort, particularly in the back and shoulders. A godsend particularly if you spend most of your day hunched over a laptop.

As members of the World Federation of Chiropractic, Four Star has engineered Chiro+ mattresses for optimal spine alignment and pain relief.

They’re also environmentally friendly, being crafted from eco-efficient materials that reduce carbon footprint.

In short, you can sleep better at night due to its orthopaedic design and with the knowledge that you are contributing to a sustainable future.

The best part is, all these mattresses will be on discount at the Four Star 55th Anniversary Sale at the following prices:

Single-size mattress — from S$199

Super single-size mattress — from S$299

Queen-size mattress — from S$399

King-size mattress — from S$499

Smart ergonomic bed that lets you customise your sleep with a few taps

‘Smart’ furniture and appliances have become increasingly mainstream thanks to their greater capacity for customisation and ease of control via mobile devices.

Now, smart technology can be applied to bedding as well, such as in the case of Four Star’s Ergonomic Bed, which you can get at S$2,599 for a full set (U.P. S$3,999) at the 55th Anniversary Sale.

It combines cutting-edge technology with superior comfort to enhance your sleep experience.

For starters, it is specially crafted to support your body’s natural contours, which promotes healthy alignment and reduces pressure points for a good night’s sleep.

It also has reclinable features with memory mode to remember your preferred head and foot placements, and you can even enjoy a massage in it with various intensities.

Customising and piloting this bed is a breeze as it comes with a Bluetooth remote control. You can also install an app on your phone and basically engineer your perfect bed with just a few taps.

Lastly, it comes with a 10-year structural warranty and a one-year motor warranty, so you can rest easy — literally and figuratively.

Bed frames & storage beds to elevate your bed in more ways than one

If you already have your eye on a mattress, it only makes sense to complete the bedroom makeover with a spiffy bed frame.

Beyond making your bed more aesthetically pleasing, a bed frame provides vital support for your mattress and protects it from dirt and other undesirables on your floor.

At Four Star‘s 55th Anniversary Sale, you can browse a wide selection of bed frames that start from just S$199.

These frames feature durable and sturdy wooden construction, complete with headboards that are fitted to divan bases.

Shoppers can take their pick from synthetic leather or fabric materials and select wooden or metal legs to customise their bed frames.

For a super space-saving hero, you can look out for the storage beds.

These come equipped with a German hydraulic lift system, making it effortless to raise the mattress and access the spacious storage underneath.

Homeowners who often face space constraints will appreciate the convenience of storing items like spare bed sheets, luggage, and seasonal clothing with ease.

It’s worth noting that the German hydraulic lift system is backed by a 10-year warranty, ensuring its long-lasting reliability.

These are the four types of storage beds you can find at the pop-up store:

Lift-up bed

Storage bed with drawers

Storage bed with side cabinets

Pull-out beds

Similar to the standard bed frame, shoppers can personalise the storage bed with synthetic leather or fabric upholstery and combine various functions and colours to suit their needs.

In other words, now’s the time to embark on that bedroom makeover you’ve always dreamed of.

More furniture to refresh your home with

For the finishing touches to your brand new bed, you might want to swap out your bedding sets.

The Four Star 55th Anniversary Sale has partnered with homegrown bedding brand HyggeB, which is known for its OriBamboo fabric.

This fabric is made with bamboo-extracted fibres, making it exceptionally soft, hypoallergenic, and cooling. It is also less prone to wrinkling and less likely to thin out over time.

If reading about all that has piqued your interest, you will be happy to know that its Eco OriBamboo Sateen collection will be starting from just S$75.

Bamboo Lyocell pillow cases and bolster cases from HyggeB will also be available at the pop-up store at just S$15 a pair.

After giving your bedroom a face lift, you might want to turn your attention to other parts of your home.

The pop-up store has that covered too with a diverse array of furniture, including sofas, TV consoles, coffee tables, and more.

One of the main highlights is Four Star’s Signature Sofa collection, which boasts various designs from L-shaped couches to three-seaters to recliners.

As you can probably tell by now, personalisation is key in many of Four Star’s offerings, and their sofas are no exception.

With plenty of ways to customise them based on your own style, preferences, and how it’ll go with the other items in the living room, getting exactly what you want will be a piece of cake.

Sofas will be priced from only S$299 during the sale, so you are sure to find something that fits both your interior aesthetic and your budget.

Freebies, extended warranty & 0% GST at Four Star 55th Anniversary Sale pop-up

Discounts are not all that await shoppers who make their way over to the Four Star 55th Anniversary Sale from 27 Sep to 1 Oct.

Here’s a handy list of other promotions and perks to look forward to:

Extended warranty of up to 15 years on all Premium Mattresses

Free extended warranty of up to three years on all sofas

Free delivery on all furniture

Full absorption of GST

Taxi and ride-hailing fare reimbursement upon checkout

Free parking upon checkout

0% instalment plans for DBS/POSB credit cardholders

Atome and GrabPay payment methods for added convenience

There’s also the following gifts with purchase if you spend above a certain amount:

To make your trip a fuss-free one, here are all the details on how to get there:



Four Star 55th Anniversary Sale

Address: Link@AMK, 3 Ang Mo Kio Street 62, #01-26/27, Singapore 569139

Dates: 27 Sep – 1 Oct

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

Nearest MRT station: Yio Chu Kang

To inquire about mattresses and bed frames, shoppers can dial 8683 9906. Sofa and furniture inquiries can be made at 9068 1287.

To keep tabs on all of the latest Four Star events and updates, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

A home makeover that won’t dampen the celebratory spirit

While giving your home a makeover every now and then can be nice, it can also be a great source of stress when it comes at a hefty price tag.

However, it’s the opposite when you know that the best new furniture at home was scored with great savings.

Without huge expenses looming over you, you and your family can embrace the upcoming festive seasons more joyfully — and comfortably.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Four Star.

Featured image courtesy of Four Star. Original photography by Shawn Low.

