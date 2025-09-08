Up to 90% off at Four Star pop-up, with mattresses, sofas & recliners from S$199

Four Star Boon Leat pop-up lets you score premium sleep essentials for less from 10 to 14 Sept

Furnishing your home should be fun, not financially draining. Yet, finding pieces that are both budget-friendly and high-quality can be so exhausting, it just makes you want to collapse onto the nearest mattress (hopefully, a really good one).

Here’s an event you won’t want to sleep on: from 10 to 14 Sept 2025, the Four Star Boon Leat pop-up will have up to 90% off mattresses, sofas, bedding accessories, and more.

And because great deals deserve great surprises, selected purchases also put you in the running to win a free mattress and other home goodies.

Read on to see what’s up for grabs so you can plan your haul and stretch your budget to the max.

Cooling & orthopaedic mattresses for your dreamiest sleep

If there’s one piece of furniture that truly makes or breaks your rest, it’s the mattress.

At the Four Star Boon Leat pop-up, you’ll find everything from single to king, soft to firm, with discounts of up to 90% — a dream for both your sleep and your wallet.

For those who’d rather not crank the aircon to utility-bill-surging freezing levels, the Detense ArcticSilk collection is your new best friend.

Its eco-fibre fabric stays cool to the touch and effortlessly whisks away heat, keeping you refreshed even when Singapore’s humidity is at its peak. It’s no surprise this is one of Four Star’s best-sellers.

Pair it with their silky summer light quilts (going at half-price, by the way), and say goodbye to waking up in a puddle of sweat.

Of course, sleep isn’t just about comfort. It’s also about waking up without those dreaded backaches from hunching at your desk all day.

The Chiro+ mattress, designed to offer orthopaedic support and promote proper spinal alignment, will have you rolling out of bed feeling less achy and more energised. Now that’s how mornings should feel.

Space-saving bedframes to suit your needs

While mattresses are the star of the show, bedframes are the unsung heroes, providing the craftsmanship and style needed to pull your whole room together.

At Four Star’s pop-up, you’ll find a wide selection designed to fit both your needs and your home’s aesthetic, whether bold and eye-catching or sleek and minimalist.

Bedframes go beyond aesthetics — they can bring smart functionality to your home, too.

For instance, pull-out beds are perfect for growing families or guests sleeping over. When not in use, simply slide the lower level back in to instantly clear the clutter and free up valuable space.

Storage beds are another lifesaver in smaller homes. Whether it’s seasonal décor or travel essentials, these beds help you stay organised in a clever and convenient way. Plus, thanks to Four Star’s German hydraulic lift system, lifting the bed is effortless, even for kids or seniors.

Don’t worry if you can’t find “The One” at the pop-up — Four Star lets you customise both the material and colour of your bedframe to match your home perfectly.

Chic, comfy sofas at the lowest prices

Your bed may be the foundation of a good night’s sleep, but your sofa is where true relaxation begins. It’s also the first thing guests notice, so it pays to pick one that’s as stylish as it is comfortable.

If those Pinterest-worthy couches seem a little too hard on the wallet, Four Star’s pop-up might be your chance to bring one home. Ready-stock sofas are going from S$299 to S$999, so you can score an equally chic piece without breaking the bank.

Whether you’re after an electric recliner for peak lounging, or an L-shaped sofa that brings the whole family together, there’s something for every need and budget.

When it comes to choosing materials, Four Star has options to suit every lifestyle as well.

Those going for a more atas look can opt for synthetic leather or premium genuine leather sofas. But if you’re focused on kid- or pet-proofing in a busy household, go for a couch made with Four Star’s exclusive AquaPro fabric, which makes cleaning a breeze.

Win a mattress & more at Four Star Boon Leat pop-up

Furnishing a home takes planning, especially when you’re working with a budget. To help you prepare, here’s a quick look at the prices you can expect at the pop-up:

Single mattresses from S$199

Super single mattresses from S$299

Queen mattresses from S$399

King mattresses from S$499

Bedframes and storage beds from S$60

Stools and chairs from S$99

Sofas from S$299

Towels and bedding accessories from S$39

Do note that some of the prices listed above are subject to terms and conditions.

As a bonus, every eligible mattress purchase at the pop-up qualifies you for a lucky draw, where you could win your mattress for free (terms and conditions apply).

Other prizes include a robot vacuum, air purifier, and induction cooker — available while stocks last — to help you round out your home setup.

And if you’re buying a mattress, here’s an extra perk: Four Star will deliver and set it up for free, so you don’t have to lift a finger.

Additional benefits include no GST, free one-for-one mattress disposal, free parking and taxi or rideshare claims upon checkout, 0% interest installment plans, and up to a 15-year warranty on selected products.

Ready to get started? Here’s where to head:



Four Star Boon Leat pop-up store

Dates: 10 – 14 Sep 2025

Address: 34 Boon Leat Terrace, #03-02, Singapore 119866

Opening hours: 11am – 8pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Pasir Panjang

Nearest bus stop: HarbourSide Bldg 2 (15169)

Furnishing a home from scratch can feel overwhelming, but with the right deals, it becomes one of the most fulfilling parts of turning a house into your own cosy, lived-in space.

To learn more about the pop-up, visit Four Star’s website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates. For enquiries, you can WhatsApp 8683 9906 for mattresses and bedframes, or 9068 1287 for furniture.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Four Star.

Featured image by MS News, for illustration purposes only.