Four Star Has Mattresses & Bedframes From S$199, Make Your Dream Bedroom A Reality

Four Star Annual Brandfest Sale Has Mattresses & More At 50% Off Storewide From 16 To 20 Aug

If you recently caught the ‘Barbie’ movie, chances are you might’ve walked out of the cinema itching to give your own room a Dreamhouse — or Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House — style makeover.

While building a slide that takes you straight down into a swimming pool may be a little far-fetched, it’s much easier to achieve the aesthetic that you want just by getting new furniture.

And with the Four Star Annual Brandfest Sale happening from 16 to 20 Aug, you can score the mattress, bed frame, and sheets that you want at wallet-friendly prices.

There are also loads of other perks like free delivery, so you can truly get the bedroom of your dreams without breaking the bank.

Cooling mattresses for a comfy night’s sleep at Four Star Annual Brandfest Sale

In case you haven’t heard, we’re set for another pretty warm month ahead, which could mean uncomfortable, sleepless, and sweaty nights.

To save on your air conditioning bill, opt for a Detense ArcticSilk mattress, which boasts a luxurious silk feel that isn’t just delightfully soft but also helps to disperse heat fast, keeping you comfy and cool.

In addition, the mattress is able to discharge static electricity from the human body, which reduces stress and muscle tension, thus resulting in better and deeper sleep.

While we don’t guarantee you’ll wake up looking as flawless as Barbie does at the beginning of the film, you’ll certainly feel more refreshed, alert, and ready to take on the day.

Mattresses for those with back issues or sensitive skin

As we get older, we may start to notice the emergence of body aches and pains that never really used to bother us.

Aside from an expensive trip to the chiropractor, you could try literally sleeping less severe ailments away on a mattress from the Chiro+ series.

This product is specially designed to give its user orthopaedic posture support with its firmness and durability, which offer relief and alignment to the spine.

As a member of the World Federation of Chiropractic, Four Star certainly knows what they’re doing, so you can look forward to saying goodbye to minor back or shoulder pain and discomfort.

Another common physical problem is sensitive skin. Those who suffer from this would be all too familiar with the horrible itching that can come simply from coming into contact with the wrong fabric.

Folks besieged by such issues can rest assured that their skin is safe with Four Star’s Tencel mattresses.

Naturally hypoallergenic and dust mite-resistant, they’re also made of a special memory foam that prevents the growth of bacteria and other nasties that cause skin irritation.

As a bonus, Tencel fabric is highly breathable and can wick moisture away from the body, which regulates temperature and prevents overheating — another godsend for the warm nights ahead.

You’ll find all these mattresses and more at the Four Star sale at the following prices:

Single-size mattress — from S$199

Super single-size mattress — from S$299

Queen-size mattress — from S$399

King-size mattress — from S$499

Bed frames & bedding essentials to complete the look

Of course, a mattress alone won’t be enough to bring your dream bedroom aesthetic to life, and that’s where items like your bed frame, sheets, and pillowcases come in.

From just S$199, you can get one of Four Star’s customisable bed frames, which come with headboards fitted to sturdy divan bases and are available in either synthetic leather or fabric materials.

You’ll be able to choose from multiple different colours and designs to form a more cohesive theme with the rest of the bedroom.

In other words, you can easily get the look you want for your sanctuary, whether you’re going for an elegant, more sophisticated vibe, a more rustic chic ruggedness, or full-on all-pink Barbiecore fabulousness.

Space is notoriously a concern for most flat dwellers in Singapore, and that’s where Four Star’s range of storage beds can swoop in and save the day.

With more room to store your barang-barang, you can keep your area spick and span and nicely clutter-free with ease.

The storage beds are equipped with a German Hydraulic lift system that makes it much easier to raise the bed and keep bulky items underneath.

There are also pull-out beds, which are great for smaller rooms as the mattress on the bottom layer can be – as the name suggests – pulled out to form an extra sleeping spot and pushed back in to free up space during the day.

And last but not least, don’t forget to pick up some bedding from Epitex.

You’ll find fitted sheet sets from S$24.90, bedding sets from S$49.90, memory foam pillows at S$39.90 for a pair, hotel-quality pillows from S$26.90 and more, so this is really the best time to shop.

Ergonomic smart bed for truly personalised comfort

Those who want something that’s completely tailored to their body might want to consider the Ergonomic Bed, an exciting new arrival at the Four Star sale that utilises state-of-the-art technology to provide the utmost comfort.

With a few taps of an app or Bluetooth remote, you can adjust the bed to various reclinable positions to improve blood circulation and comfort.

And if you fancy a nice massage before bed, that’s also possible as it has multiple massage intensities with timer mode.

You can even catch up on your favourite show without worrying about your phone or tablet running out of juice thanks to the built-in USB charging ports.

We never thought we’d ever be made to feel like an underachiever by a bed, of all things.

Freebies & other perks at Four Star Annual Brandfest Sale

While the discounts may be enough to get you planning a trip down to the Four Star Annual Brandfest Sale, they aren’t the only perks in store for you.

Here are the other benefits at a glance:

Free delivery

GST absorbed on all purchases

Interest-free instalment plans of up to 12 months with DBS, POSB, UOB or OCBC credit cards

Up to 15 years’ warranty on all products

Free taxi or rideshare claim upon checkout

Free parking

Making your purchase even more worthwhile are free gifts like air fryers and robot vacuums to complete your mini home makeover.

Now that you’ve got an idea of what to expect, here are more details and how you can get to the event:



Four Star Annual BrandFest Sale

Address: 6 Ubi Road 1, Wintech Centre, Level 1, Singapore 408726

Dates: 16 – 20 Aug 2023

Opening hours: 10am – 9pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Macpherson

For more information and updates, visit Four Star’s official website or follow them on Facebook. You may also call 8613 9800 or 8683 9906 for any enquiries about mattresses and bed frames.

The room of your dreams is only a shopping trip away

When furnishing a room, sometimes it’s easier to just go with whatever items are available and within your budget without bothering to adhere to a theme.

But actually having a certain aesthetic isn’t only pleasing to the eyes, but can also do wonders to lift your mood whenever you step into your private space.

With so many great offers out there, it’s now much easier to find what you’re seeking for your dream home makeover without burning a hole in your pocket.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Four Star.

