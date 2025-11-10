Four Star unveils new custom wardrobes, TV walls, mattresses & recliners at special launch prices

Score custom & premium furniture for less at the Four Star Home & Bedroom Upgrade Event

The right furniture does more than fill a room; it sets the tone for how you live, rest, and connect at home. Pieces that look good and work for your lifestyle can make every day feel a little smoother and more enjoyable.

If you’ve been staring at the same old setup for years and itching for a change, now’s your moment. Four Star is having a Home & Bedroom Upgrade Event that’s the perfect chance to give your space a fresh start before the festive season.

From 12 to 16 Nov 2025, head down to their Eunos outlet to explore stylish, high-quality pieces that bring comfort and design together, all at special launch prices that make upgrading feel like a no-brainer.

Customisable media walls at budget-friendly prices

The right media wall can turn your living room into something straight out of a Pinterest board or that envy-inducing YouTube home tour you’ve saved for inspo.

If budget worries or renovation horror stories have been holding you back, here’s some good news: Four Star has introduced ready-to-customise TV media walls that start from just S$799, giving your living area that designer touch without the designer price tag.

Expect the same luxurious details you’d see in a show flat, such as elegant wooden fluted panels, marble-inspired finishes, ambient LED lighting and hidden storage that keeps everything looking sleek.

Even better, you won’t have to wait months to enjoy it. Installation takes around two weeks from purchase, so your dream living room could be ready before your next Netflix binge.

Affordable, modern wardrobes designed around you

Wardrobes are one of those things most people buy once and never think about again… until the doors start creaking or you realise there’s never enough space.

Here’s a better idea: get a customised wardrobe that actually fits your lifestyle, at the price of a ready-made one.

Four Star’s modern wardrobes combine smart design with sleek aesthetics, featuring soft-closing drawers, LED lighting, a built-in mirror, and smooth sliding doors.

These aren’t just places to stash your clothes. They’re designed to make your mornings feel effortless, from getting dressed for work to winding down after.

No worries if you’re living in an older HDB. Four Star’s expert team will take precise measurements to ensure your new wardrobe fits perfectly, right down to the tricky corners.

Mattresses & bedframes to help you sleep like a king or queen

A good night’s sleep can change everything: your mood, your focus, even how you feel about the day ahead. And the right mattress makes all the difference.

During the Four Star Home & Bedroom Upgrade Event, selected queen-sized mattresses start from just S$399, so you can finally treat yourself to the comfort you deserve.

If you’re not sure where to start, try the Detense ArcticSilk Metex, one of the brand’s best-sellers. It’s made with high-tech eco-fibre that feels cool to the touch and helps disperse heat, giving you deep, uninterrupted sleep even on Singapore’s muggiest nights.

Those looking for more targeted support can also explore the Anti-static mattress, designed to ease muscle strain, or the Chiro+, engineered for better spine alignment and perfect for anyone who spends too long hunched over a desk.

And because a good mattress deserves a great base, Four Star also lets you customise your bedframe to match your space and lifestyle.

Choose a pull-out bed for guests or a storage bed equipped with a smooth German hydraulic lift system, ideal for keeping your home tidy and easy to use, even for elderly family members or those dealing with back problems.

Sofas & recliners for every way you unwind

Another piece of furniture you shouldn’t overlook is the seating in your living room. After all, it’s where your family gathers for movie nights, where guests get their first impression of your home, and where you finally get to put your feet up after a long day.

At the Four Star Home & Bedroom Upgrade Event, you’ll get to test out a variety of seating options to find one that fits your lifestyle perfectly.

Modern sliding armchairs that easily transform into recliners are ideal for those who love to relax and enjoy their quiet time in the evenings. During the event, you can snag one for just S$499 (U.P. S$799) with a minimum spend of S$1,500 on mattresses.

For the whole family’s comfort, the electric slider sofa is a luxurious yet practical choice, going at S$999 (U.P. S$2,499). Made with soft, high-quality leather and equipped with adjustable headrests, it transforms into a spacious bed with the touch of a button.

The event is also your chance to snag Four Star’s best-selling electric recliner, with smooth motorised adjustments and ergonomic support, for just S$799, a generous 73% off its usual price of S$2,998.

Turn your dream home into a reality with the Four Star Home & Bedroom Upgrade Event

Owning a home isn’t cheap, and neither is furnishing it with pieces you truly love.

Fortunately for deal hunters, events like Four Star’s Home & Bedroom Upgrade Event make the home of your dreams more achievable — and easier on your wallet. Here’s everything you need to know to get there:



Four Star Home & Bedroom Upgrade Event

Address: 72 Eunos Ave 7, #01-01, Singapore 409570

Dates: 12 – 16 Nov 2025

Operating hours: 10am – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT stations: Paya Lebar & Eunos

To find out more, visit Four Star’s website, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on future promotions.

For enquiries, you can also contact their experts via WhatsApp at 8082 0093 (for mattresses and bedframes) or 9068 1287 (for other furniture).

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Four Star.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Charlene Lee.