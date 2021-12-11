FRANK By OCBC Has Workshops For You To Make Your Own Christmas Gifts

To most of us, Christmas is a time of giving to our family and loved ones. For couples who have been together for years, Christmas presents are also another way of making your significant other feel special.

But after all the countless milestones that you’ve celebrated together, such as Valentine’s and anniversaries, you’d be forgiven if the gift idea bank is running a little dry.

So, to keep things exciting and fun this Christmas, you can consider trying out FRANK by OCBC’s virtual craft workshops, where you can create handmade gifts for one another, all from the comfort of your own home.

Source

For every workshop you sign up for, a DIY shifu will be sending over a delivery kit with tools and materials for when you sit down and start on your little project with bae.

Here are 5 virtual craft workshops we recommend for couples so you guys can get started on making those heartfelt gifts on the spot.

1. Create cocktails to spice up your meals at home

As you grow older as a couple, you’re likely to start asking “what to eat ah?” more times than making actual dinner plans. So, having a party trick up your sleeves like cocktail-making may be one way to keep the spark alive.

On 24 Dec, local bar Hopscotch will be teaching participants how to create 3 bespoke cocktails, devised by a gin-nius specifically for this workshop, for you to wow your guests.

Bespoke 3 Cocktail Workshop – $108.50 (U.P. $155)

Source

As a participant, you’ll be given a delivery kit sent straight to your doorstep with everything you need to start becoming a full-fledged whisky wizard.

The delivery kit will include the following:

Shaker Set

Bar Spoon

Jigger

Hawthorne Strainer

3 pieces of glassware

Ingredients for 3 cocktails

When having meals together may feel like nothing more than an everyday routine, you can continue dazzling bae whenever you pull out the shaker set during the next dinner at home.

2. Make candles with enchanting scents

They say that songs and scents can bring back memories you never knew you had.

So if you want something your partner can remind them of you, we think the candle-making workshop – courtesy of Conspicuous Scents – on 15 Dec would do just the trick.

Source

You will be given Lavender, Rosemary or Rose, and learn to make your very own beeswax candle.

Conspicuous Beeswax Candle Making Workshop – $63 (U.P. $90)

Source

With the session pre-recorded, you can now make your candle at your convenience. There will be a guide sent together with the candle making set:

450g Beeswax

2 x 100g jars

20ml essential oil (given randomly)

2 wood wicks

Thermometer

2 balloon tape

Burlap pouch

Stickers

If time and distance come between you and your loved ones, lighting up this candle you made with them may help them feel close.

3. Make unique resin coasters for office & home

As we are starting to head back to our offices, it’s also an excellent opportunity to spruce up our desks. One office essential is a coaster to hold the countless cups of coffee or bubble tea we’ll be having during tea time from now on.

While we can essentially grab one off the counter, making one with the bae would be a great way to spend quality time together.

Local jewellery & homeware business kaisekidiaries creates galaxy-like coasters from colours that you can mix and match with.

Marbled Rimmed Coaster (Epoxy Resin) Workshop – $47.60 (U.P. $68)

Source

And you can learn the art of crafting this useful home item from the resin expert behind kaisekidiaries on 14 Dec.

Each workshop sign-up will come with a delivery kit that includes:

Hexagon coaster silicone mould

Epoxy Resin & Hardener

A set of pigments

A pair of gloves

Mixing cups & stirrers

Alcohol wipes

With the silicone mould, you can use it beyond the workshop, essentially giving you access to an endless supply of nifty gifts that both you and your partner can dish out for your colleagues.

4. Carve rubber stamps for unique prints

During auspicious year-end events, many of us will be signing off on many greeting cards or angbao, be it for work or any celebrations.

While a “good luck with your future endeavours” is a perfectly reasonable wish, your recipient will have a hard time forgetting the pair of you when they receive a cute stamp from the Drool Stamps workshop on 18 Dec.

Rubber Stamp Carving Workshop – $28.00 (U.P. $40.00)

Source

As advertised by founder Rachel Ma, neither of you would need to have artistic talent to leave with a rubber stamp that’ll leave a lasting impression.

To make these cutesy stamps, you’ll receive a delivery kit that includes:

Inkpad (colour of ink pad will depend on availability)

Carving knife

Rubber block

Tracing paper

Pencil

Blank card

If wedding bells are ringing in the distance, we think stamping your invitation letters with a couple stamp would be a nice personal touch.

5. Knotting a Christmas tree

We all know someone who enjoys Christmas more than everyone else. They also tend to take decorations up a notch and always bring the festive spirit wherever they go.

So if that person happens to be your significant other, don’t worry as Knoette has got you covered during their workshop on 17 Dec.

Make this ah ma hobby look cool and festive by knotting a Macramé Christmas tree from the comfort of your own home.

Macramé Christmas Tree Workshop – $58.25 (UP $83.20)

Source

To start knotting away, you’ll be receiving a delivery kit that includes:

Star wooden ring

Ropes

Wooden stick

‘S’ hook

Now that you’ve picked up a knack for knotting, you can start experimenting with other handmade trinkets, such as earrings, keychains, and other smol decorative items.

Source

12 days of Christmas craft workshops with FRANK by OCBC

These virtual craft workshops under Maker’s Market by FRANK are only a fraction of what’s in store during the 12 days leading up to Christmas.

Here’s a helpful infographic so that you can see what’s going on each day.

Image by MS News

You can check out the complete list and descriptions here.

Although it may take some time and effort, the love will shine through, and you’ll be remembered as a thoughtful gifter.

FRANK & OCBC cardholders get 30% off any workshops

So as we approach Christmas, there’s no better time to sign up for a workshop of your choice and start crafting your own handmade gifts.

For FRANK and OCBC cardholders, you can start booking any of these workshops running from 13 – 24 Dec with a 30% discount, as per the prices listed above.

With every sign-up, you’re setting yourself up for a skill that’ll last a lifetime and would cover all your future gifts for quite some time.

But for those who are not part of the FRANK by OCBC club yet, you can sign up for a credit or debit card on their website here and enjoy those sweet sign-up bonuses.

Spend quality time with bae through workshops

For seasoned couples, holidays and celebrations are just another reason to give each other gifts.

So instead of just grabbing something off each other’s wishlist, how about combining it with an activity like a workshop so that you can spend quality time together as well.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with FRANK by OCBC.

Featured image adapted from FRANK by OCBC.