S’pore Households Will Receive 12 Free ART Kits, Eligible Adults Invited For Additional Booster Dose

MOH To Send Free ART Kits & Invitation For Additional Bivalent Vaccine Dose

Although the authorities have claimed that the recent XBB infection wave is subsiding, that doesn’t mean that we can be complacent. To bolster our defence, the Ministry of Health (MOH) will be rolling out a series of measures, including providing free Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kits.

The measures will kick in at different stages, with invitations for an additional bivalent vaccine dose to roll out first from 7 Nov 2022.

Thereafter, households will be receiving 12 free ART kits from 21 Nov.

Each household to get 12 free ART kits

In a press release today (4 Nov), MOH announced that there will be a fourth round of ART kit distribution.

From 21 Nov 2022, every household in Singapore will be receiving 12 kits each.

Like previous times, they will receive the kits through their mailboxes. However, since it will be the peak holiday period, the ministry warns that some households may receive their kits later than others.

In the meantime, those who wish to purchase their own can buy kits at various retailers across the country.

Low-income households that may need additional kits can make a request at Social Service Offices and Family Service Centres. Students from these households will be getting assistance from the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).

Students and parents will receive more information regarding the provision at a later date.

Eligible adults from younger age groups can get additional vaccine dose

Apart from test kits, MOH will also be inviting eligible individuals between the ages of 18 and 49 to receive an additional dose of the bivalent vaccine.

Those who qualify will receive an SMS with a custom booking link from 7 Nov 2022.

Once they click the link, they can book an appointment at a Joint Testing and Vaccination Centre (JTVC).

Folks aged 40 to 49 will receive the SMS first before it progressively reaches the younger age groups.

For now, only those 50 or older as well as healthcare workers can walk in without an appointment.

The health ministry advises all adults 18 years old and above to get their additional booster dose between five months to one year from their last jab.

From 7 Nov, vaccinations for this group of adults will only be considered up-to-date if the last jab was less than five months ago or they’ve received the additional bivalent dose.

You may view MOH’s definition and recommendations here.

