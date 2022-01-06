Temasek Foundation Offering Free Reusable Masks With N95-Grade Filtration

Singapore is facing yet another crucial point in our fight against Covid-19. At this juncture, it is all the more important for us to keep ourselves protected by wearing masks.

As part of its 6th mask distribution exercise, Temasek Foundation will once again be offering every Singapore resident a reusable mask from next Monday (10 Jan).

Residents can collect the masks with their government-issued IDs from vending machines at community centres, residents’ committee centres, select bus interchanges, and several other locations.

Free reusable masks have over 95% filtration efficiency

On Thursday (6 Jan), Temasek Foundation announced that their 6th mask distribution exercise will commence on 10 Jan.

For this exercise, they will be distributing MaskPure AIR+ mask.

The anti-microbial mask comes with an N95 filtration middle layer with a Particle Filtration Efficiency (PFE) of over 95%.

Temasek Foundation shared that the PFE will last for up to 30 weeks if rinsed weekly. Incorrect rinsing methods will, however, reduce its effectiveness and durability.

After 30 weeks, the mask can still be worn like an ordinary mask.

Temasek Foundation added that the masks are more breathable than standard N95 filters.

The mask will come in 2 sizes – medium and large – and are suitable for all adults and some older teenagers.

Residents can check their mask sizes here.

Collections can be done between 10 Jan and 23 Jan

All Singapore residents are eligible to collect one free mask each. The collection runs from 10am on 10 Jan to 11.59pm on 23 Jan.

To collect the masks, residents may scan the barcode on their government-issued IDs or key in the ID details manually.

Residents may also collect on behalf of other individuals, but must be authorised to do so.

The masks can be collected from over 1,000 vending machines located islandwide.

They can be found at the following places:

Community centres (CCs)

Residents’ Committee (RC) centres

Select bus interchanges

Select recreation centres for migrant workers

Plaza Singapura

Temasek Shophouse

Residents can locate their nearest vending machine on Temasek Foundation’s website here. Operating hours for each machine varies by location.

Individuals may also order additional masks for $13 each from 10-22 Jan via this website.

Each individual may purchase up to 5 masks per mask type, subject to availability.

Temasek Foundation also reminds the public that there’s no need to rush to collect the masks. They urge residents to collect after 13 Jan or during non-peak hours to avoid crowds.

Collect during non-peak hours

As Singapore faces an imminent Omicron wave, it is crucial that everyone has the resources to stay safe.

Kudos to Temasek Foundation for the mask distribution exercises over the course of the pandemic.

Remember to let your friends and family know about this mask collection exercise so we can all mask up and protect those around us.

