Free Starbucks Coffee At Paya Lebar, EXPO & Northpoint, Bring Reusable Tumblers To Redeem

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Free Starbucks Coffee At 3 Locations If You Bring Your Own Tumbler

In a bid to reduce waste, the NEA is offering free Starbucks coffee across various locations to visitors who bring along their own reusable tumblers.

As part of the Clean and Green Singapore project, the promotion is happening this weekend at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) mall.

Those who are unable to head down this weekend need not fret as the café will be making appearances at EXPO and Northpoint over the next two weekends.

Redeem free Starbucks coffee from The Waste(less) Café at Paya Lebar

Located at the atrium of PLQ is a pop-up named The Waste(less) Café.

As its name suggests, The Waste(less) Café is part of NEA’s efforts to encourage residents to reduce waste and keep Singapore clean and green.

One way to reduce waste is to cut down on our reliance on disposable cups for our coffees — as hinted at by the café’s stall front.

To encourage residents to cut down on waste, The Waste(less) Café is offering visitors a free tall cup of Starbucks coffee if they bring along a reusable tumbler or bottle.

Note that each person is only allowed to redeem one cup at a time.

According to an admin in the ‘Singapore Malaysia Life Exchange’ (新加坡马来西亚生活情报交流区) Facebook group, only “brewed coffee” and “cold brew” is available at the café.

While they’re there, visitors can check out the accompanying exhibition to find out how they can do their part to reduce waste.

Café moving to EXPO & Yishun over next two weekends

The PLQ pop-up is taking place this weekend till Sunday (26 Feb). Here are the deets:

Paya Lebar Quarter

Address: 10 Paya Lebar Rd, Singapore 409057

Date & Time: Sat (25 Feb) & Sun (26 Feb), 12pm – 7pm or until fully redeemed

Nearest MRT: Paya Lebar Station

The Waste(less) Café will also be making an appearance over the next two weekends in other areas of Singapore:

EXPO Foyer 2: 4 & 5 Mar, 12pm – 7pm or until fully redeemed

Northpoint South Wing Atrium: 11 & 12 Mar, 12pm – 7pm or until fully redeemed

If you happen to be around these areas and have a reusable bottle with you, consider heading down and redeeming your complimentary cuppa joe.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.