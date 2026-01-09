Man in Taiwan jailed for convincing friend to freeze then amputate legs for insurance claims

Man jailed for telling friend to freeze & amputate legs for insurance claims

A man in Taiwan was sentenced to six years in prison for convincing his high school classmate to freeze his legs with dry ice and then have them amputated to get an insurance claim of NTD41.26 million (S$1.7 million).

The perpetrator, 26-year-old Liao Jianfu, had originally studied insurance at a university.

In 2023, then 24-year-old Liao convinced his high school classmate surnamed Zhang to take on several insurance policies.

Liao then advised Liao to put his lower legs in dry ice for about 10 hours to induce frostbite and then getting them amputated.

After carrying out their plan, Zhang filed for insurance compensation totalling NTD41.26 million.

However, the insurance company found his injuries suspicious, and subsequently reported the case to authorities.

Temperature was not cold enough for frostbite

Zhang and Liao claimed Zhang had suffered frostbite after they travelled by motorcycle to Yangmingshan and Tamsui in Jan 2023.

However, police investigations revealed that the temperature in these areas on that day was between 6°C and 17°C, which was not cold enough to cause the condition.

Investigators also discovered that Zhang had taken on several insurance policies just a few days before he went on the trip.

After reviewing photos of Zhang’s emergency medical examination at the hospital, authorities found that his injuries were “neat and symmetrical” with no sock or shoe marks, indicating that his injuries were likely human-inflicted.

Additionally, police and prosecutors later found a video recorded by Liao showing Zhang soaking his legs in dry ice.

Zhang was sentenced to two years in prison with a two-year suspended sentence.

Man convinced another classmate to set himself on fire for insurance claims

Further investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau also revealed that Liao was involved in another case of insurance fraud.

In 2022, he had brought alcohol, a lighter, and a gas torch to the home of his university classmate, Wu.

He reportedly had Wu wear clothes soaked in alcohol and then squat over an electric stove. Liao then set him on fire.

He subsequently called the ambulance to take Wu to the hospital.

Wu suffered second- to third-degree burns on 54% of his body, which severely affected his ability to sweat.

Shortly after, Wu’s mother, who worked in the insurance industry, began applying for insurance compensation.

After being apprehended, Wu claimed that he was performing a traditional “fire-walking” ritual, but could not explain why he was wearing an alcohol-soaked clothes.

Meanwhile, Liao had claimed he was in the room at the time and that Wu took his phone to set up a recording device.

Liao, Wu, and Wu’s mother were prosecuted for crimes including fraud, aiding and abetting self-harm resulting in serious injury.

Due to his suspicious injuries, most insurance companies refused to compensate Wu.

However, Wu sued one of the companies, Fubon Insurance, for refusing to pay over NTD6 million (S$243,000) according to the contract.

The case remains in trial.

Also read: Man in Taiwan soaks legs in dry ice to get them amputated for S$1.7M insurance payout

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SETN, Now News.