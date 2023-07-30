30-Year-Old Man Falls To Death From Apartment Building In Hong Kong, Loved Climbing Skyscrapers

Frenchman Falls To Death After Climbing High-Rise Building In Hong Kong

Deaths from extreme sports, while uncommon, do occur every now and then due to a lack of caution. Such incidents can be devastating to witness, needlessly resulting in loss of life.

This was the case recently in Hong Kong, where a Frenchman fell to his death after climbing a high-rise building.

He was reportedly an extreme sports enthusiast and would often travel the world carrying out similar feats.

Frenchman falls from building while doing extreme sports

The Standard reports that the tragedy occurred on Thursday (27 July) when a 30-year-old Frenchman fell to his death from the top of a luxury apartment building in Hong Kong’s Mid-Levels area.

South China Morning Post (SCMP) identified the deceased as Remi Lucidi.

Not a resident, Lucidi had reportedly entered it after telling the security guard he was there to visit a friend on the top floor.

The guard later realised the resident in the apartment did not know him.

CCTV footage showed Lucidi leaving a lift on the 49th storey, climbing the staircases to the roof. The lock to the roof was also found to have been forced open.

Police then received a report at around 9pm on 27 July that there was an unconscious foreigner at the foot of Tregunter Tower on Tregunter Path.

Upon arrival, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Lucidi was an extreme sports enthusiast

Officers also found Lucidi’s sports camera, which contained a few videos of extreme sports.

They suspect that he had fallen off the roof of a nearby high-rise residential block.

In addition, they found his French identity card at the scene, which was the only identification document present.

Based on Lucidi’s Instagram account, it can be deduced that he was an extreme sports enthusiast who travelled the world, carrying out similar activities in most locations.

He would scale high-rise buildings, reaching the rooftop before snapping photographs and posting them to social media.

Lucidi was also a frequent visitor to Hong Kong, having most recently been there in 2019. He even expressed sorrow about the protests against an extradition bill that same year.

On 24 July, he uploaded his last post, which contained an aerial view of Times Square.

Sing Tao Daily additionally reported that he had been staying at a hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui, having checked in on 17 July.

Speaking to the paper, the hotel manager said Lucidi was supposed to leave on 30 July.

Police have confirmed investigations are still ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Sing Tao Daily and Remi Lucidi on Instagram.