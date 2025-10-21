9 stalls at Penang food court shut down after fried rat found in chicken tray

Fried rat found in tray of chicken at food court in Penang

Nine hawker stalls have been ordered to close temporarily after a fried rat was found in a tray of chicken at a food court in Penang, Malaysia.

A nurse from Penang General Hospital reportedly made the discovery while buying food from a mixed rice stall at Jalan Utama Food Street, located behind the hospital.

It is believed that the vendor did not notice a rat falling from above into the frying pot during cooking, resulting in the animal being fried together with the chicken and later placed on the serving tray.

Following the nurse’s report to the Penang State Health Department and Penang Island City Council (MBPP) on 14 Oct, enforcement officers carried out an inspection at the food court the next day.

Stalls ordered to close until 28 Oct

During the inspection on 15 Oct, MBPP officers found unsanitary conditions at several stalls, including evidence of rodent and cockroach activity such as rat droppings.

In total, 12 stalls were cited for hygiene violations, and nine were ordered to cease operations for 14 days, until 28 Oct.

The affected stalls included those selling apam balik (peanut pancakes), chicken rice, Javanese noodles, kebabs, fried chicken, mixed rice, and beverages.

Penang Island City Councillor Tan Soo Siang explained that MBPP had directed the closure of only the affected stalls instead of the entire food court to avoid disrupting other hawkers’ livelihoods.

Investigation and clean-up efforts ongoing

MBPP said it is continuing to monitor the situation to ensure compliance with hygiene standards under the council’s 1991 Food Establishment By-laws.

As part of the enforcement action, stall owners were instructed to carry out thorough cleaning before they may reopen.

A healthcare worker interviewed at the scene told China Press that they would never patronise the mixed rice stall again, saying that even thinking about the incident made them feel nauseous.

