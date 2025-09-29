Rat spotted inside food court stall at SIT campus in Punggol, SFA investigating

SIT food court stall employee says it was closed when rat was seen

Students expressed revulsion after a rat was spotted inside a food court stall on the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) campus in Punggol.

The video, which was circulated on social media sites including Reddit last Friday (26 Sept), showed the large critter scurrying on top of a tablet inside the darkened stall.

Netizens say rat was at economy rice stall

Though the stall did not seem to be open, that did not stop the rat from sniffing around the cash register.

Appalled netizens identified the stall as the economy rice stall in the Foodgle food court.

In April, a commenter on its Facebook page claimed that rats were often seen entering the food court and advised them to do something about it.

SIT food stall disinfected after visit from rat

A male employee at the stall told Shin Min Daily News reporters on Sunday (28 Sept) that he had seen the video.

He believed that it was taken last Thursday (25 Sept) night, when the stall was closed.

No food had been left behind and the stall was thoroughly disinfected after the incident, he said.

Rats seen in overhead pipes, may be due to greenery

The employee, who declined to be named, said other stalls had reported seeing rats crawling among the pipes in the ceiling during the daytime.

As the food court, which faces Coney Island, is surrounded by greenery, rats might be drawn to it, as well as to its numerous overhead pipes, he added.

It purportedly gets worse at night, when the rats forage inside the stalls.

The employee maintained that they had reported the situation to the management and were doing their best to stop the infestation by stepping up disinfection and cleaning efforts.

Other stallholders confirmed they had seen rats occasionally, but it was difficult to completely eradicate them.

Members of the public express concern

Members of the public have also expressed concern over the rats, as the food court is open to the public.

A nearby resident named only as Ms Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), 45, was worried that the rats’ excrement would contaminate the food.

While an infestation is difficult to prevent, she hoped the vendors would be more vigilant.

A 65-year-old retiree named only as Mr Liu (transliterated from Mandarin) said he had never seen rats at the food court but felt disgusted after seeing the video.

He suggested that the management place rat traps around the stalls and hire professional pest control.

SFA investigating matter

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is aware of the matter and is investigating, Shin Min reported.

It takes a “serious view” towards food safety, it said, advising food operators to ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained.

MS News has reached out to SFA for more information.

